When Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his bachelor’s party guest list: ‘I would invite Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur’

The rumours of the upcoming wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all over the internet. While the two stars have not said anything concrete about the same, their fans are rooting for them. Ranbir and Alia have been dating each other for a few years now and have often spoken about getting married to each other.

Rumours have been going around about Ranbir planning a bachelor’s party with his closest friends but as soon as these rumours found their way to the internet, fans were reminded of the time when Ranbir spoke about his stag party on an episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan.

In an episode of the chat show, that was attended by Ranbir and Ranveer Singh, Karan asked the Brahmastra actor about the three people he would invite to his bachelor’s party. Ranbir named Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur. To this, Ranveer pretended to get offended and jokingly said, “I’m not invited. Never coming back on this show. Not with you for sure.”

Ranbir is said to be hosting his bachelor’s party soon. A source told IndiaToday.in, “Ranbir is extremely close to Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ayan Mukerji. The actor is planning a bachelor’s party at his place. It will be attended by his close buddies from the world of showbiz and his childhood friends. This is Ranbir’s way of throwing an impromptu bachelor’s party.”

Ranbir and Alia are rumoured to be getting married in April.