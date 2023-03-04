scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor recalls getting slapped by his school’s principal when he sneaked out of class: ‘Usne aisa jhaapad maara’

Ranbir Kapoor was recently at The Kapil Sharma show to promote his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

ranbir kapoorRanbir Kapoor will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. (Photo: SonyTV/Twitter)

Ranbir Kapoor recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and during the chat with the comedian, RK revealed that he was once slapped by his school’s principal when he tried to sneak out of his class.

The promotional clip showed Kapil asking Ranbir, “Ranbir aapke saath jaise aapki film mein hai ki aap ladka ladki ek dusre ko jhooth bol rahe hai. Aisa aapke saath kabhi real life mein hua hai? School ya college mein kabhi? (Ranbir, like in the film, the lead actors are lying to each other, has it ever happened to you in real life that you have lied?”

Ranbir recalled that once, when he was sneaking out of a boring period in school, he was caught by the school’s principal. Ranbir was on his fours and was his principal slapped him numerous times. Ranbir then demonstrated how he was slapped through the corridor and back as the audience laughed. Ranbir recalled, “Usne aisa jhaapad maar ke yahan le ke gaya, fir aise mera baal pakda fir mujhe turn kiya aur vapis le aaya, (He slapped me and took to me on one side, then he pulled my hair and took me to the other side.)”

Afterwards, the principal asked Ranbir what he was doing and to this, Kapil interrupted, “Thappad maarne se pehle puchna chahiye tha na (Should have asked before slapping.)” Ranbir was accompanied by comedian Anbhav Bassi on the show. Bassi is also an actor in the film.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The Luv Ranjan film is slated to release in theatres on March 8.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-03-2023 at 12:09 IST
