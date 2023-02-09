When Ranbir Kapoor declared he’s ‘tired’ of Koffee with Karan, said Karan Johar makes money at his guests’ expense: ‘It’s not right’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor famously refused an offer to appear as a guest on the talk show Koffee with Karan last year, even though his wife, Alia Bhatt, was the guest on the season premiere episode alongside Ranveer Singh. But this didn’t come out of nowhere; Ranbir had spoken negatively about the show in the past already.

In an appearance on the now-defunct comedy collective AIB’s podcast in 2018, Ranbir said that it is unfair that Karan Johar reaps the benefits of the show, while the movie stars who appear on it keep swatting away the controversies he creates. Asked if he’s tired of Koffee with Karan, Ranbir said, “I am, I was forced this season. Me and Anushka were actually going to protest and get the film industry together, to stop this, it’s not fair…”

He continued, “He keeps making money out of us, we come, and we get sc****d through the year, and it’s not right.” Asked if the famous Koffee hamper is really that enticing, Ranbir said, “Nothing, same iPhone you’re getting.”

Talking about Ranbir’s absence in the seventh season, Karan Johar told NDTV in an interview, “He’s a really close friend of mine. He said ‘If I say something, kuchh gadbad ho jaega (something will go wrong) so I’m not coming’. He teases me, he says, ‘You pay me what you’re getting, then I’ll come’.” Karan added, “I said ‘why should I pay you? I’m not paying you’. I’m paying you enough for the movies you’re doing.’ And I respect that. Just because they are close friends, they shouldn’t come. They should come if they want to come.”

Karan co-produced Ranbir and Alia’s long-delayed 2022 fantasy film Brahmastra, which made a reported Rs 430 crore worldwide, against a budget of Rs 400 crore. Ranbir will soon be seen in director Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.