Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor shoot wedding song for Luv Ranjan’s film, fans compare it to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

A leaked video from the sets of Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film has gone viral on social media platforms. The video shows Ranbir dressed in a blue kurta, while Shraddha is seen wearing a bright yellow saree. The video shows the two dancing to a song.

The song looks like a wedding track on a lavish set. The set and the vibe of the song reminded fans of Ranbir’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani song ‘Dilliwali Girlfriend,’ which starred him with Deepika Padukone.

One fan wrote, “Giving yjhd vibes … Ranbir is the only actor in this gen who gonna pull off rom-com effortlessly…” Another fan wrote, “Sounds catchy.”

The Luv Ranjan film marks the director’s first film with Ranbir. It also marks Ranbir’s first on-screen collaboration with Shraddha Kapoor. The yet to be titled film is scheduled to release on March 8. Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor also star in the film.

Earlier this year, Luv Ranjan got married to Alisha Vaid in a private ceremony. The wedding saw the presence of several celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir and Shraddha.

Apart from the Luv Ranjan directorial, Ranbir has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in his kitty. He will also be seen in YRF’s Shamshera and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next, titled Animal.