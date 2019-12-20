Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to star in Luv Ranjan’s next

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will share screen space in Luv Ranjan’s next film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will share screen space in Luv Ranjan’s next film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be sharing screen space for the first time in Luv Ranjan’s next directorial. The yet-untitled film is scheduled to release on March 26, 2021. It was earlier speculated that Deepika Padukone might star in the film but seems like the role has been bagged by Shraddha.

Luv Ranjan’s last directorial was Kartik Aaryan starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which was a massive success. Besides this, Ranjan has produced Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De. His upcoming productions also include Jai Mummy Di, Chhalaang and Malang. The director is known for his Punchnama films.

Ranbir Kapoor did not have a release in 2019. Earlier, Brahmastra was supposed to release this year but was then postponed to 2020. Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir has YRF’s Shamshera also in his kitty. It has also been speculated that he will be seen in Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next, but no official announcement has been made about the same yet.

In May 2018, it was announced that Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn will be seen together in Luv Ranjan’s next. Recently, there were rumours that the project has been shelved, but Ranjan told PTI a few days ago, “It hasn’t been shelved. The work is going on. There will be a proper announcement. That’s when I will talk about it.” While the names of Ranbir and Shraddha have been announced, Devgn seems to be nowhere in the picture.

For Shraddha Kapoor, 2019 was a rocky year. The actor did not find much success with the pan-Indian film Saaho but her film Chhichhore managed to please moviegoers. Shraddha is currently promoting her upcoming film Street Dancer 3D where she stars alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff in 2020.

