scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 17, 2022
Must Read

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor’s leaked photo from Luv Ranjan’s film leaves fans in awe: ‘Breaking all records of hotness and cuteness’

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Luv Ranjan are collaborating for the first time.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 17, 2022 7:42:02 pm
ranbir kapoor shraddha kapoor leaked photoRanbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor star in Luv Ranjan's next directorial.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film is in the news again, this time for a leaked set photograph featuring the two actors. In what looks like a still from the yet-to-be-titled Luv Ranjan film, the chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha is palpable. The trio is collaborating for the first time.

The picture received a lot of reactions from fans who felt Ranbir and Shraddha looked “adorable” together. One fan wrote on Twitter, “#RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor breaking all the records of hotness & cuteness as they shoot for Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film in Spain!” Another one added, “Ahhh these two make me go crazy for @LuvFilms production film @luv_ranjan just give us everything now.”

Another fan posted a line of dialogue from Ranbir’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: “Tumhari smile kitni dangerous hai pata hai? Mere paas dil hota na, teri smile pe pakka aa jaata.”

Ranbir and Shraddha are currently shooting for the movie in Spain. We’ve already seen several leaked videos and photos from the set. The latest photo has surely left fans excited about the film, which is slated to release on March 8, 2023, coinciding with the Holi festival. The movie is expected to feature Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor, too.

Recently, a clip from a song shoot went viral. It showed Ranbir and Shraddha dancing on a terrace-like setting while wearing traditional attire.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...
Explained: What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?Premium
Explained: What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJPremium
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJ
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...Premium
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...
More Premium Stories >>
Also read |Shraddha Kapoor says Aashiqui 2’s Aarohi ‘changed everything’ as film clocks 9 years

Apart from this film, Ranbir has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in the pipeline. The film’s trailer was unveiled earlier this week. The big-budget fantasy film also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir will also be seen in YRF’s Shamshera and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next, titled Animal.

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra glam up for red carpet
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 17: Latest News
Advertisement