Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor’s leaked photo from Luv Ranjan’s film leaves fans in awe: ‘Breaking all records of hotness and cuteness’

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film is in the news again, this time for a leaked set photograph featuring the two actors. In what looks like a still from the yet-to-be-titled Luv Ranjan film, the chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha is palpable. The trio is collaborating for the first time.

The picture received a lot of reactions from fans who felt Ranbir and Shraddha looked “adorable” together. One fan wrote on Twitter, “#RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor breaking all the records of hotness & cuteness as they shoot for Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film in Spain!” Another one added, “Ahhh these two make me go crazy for @LuvFilms production film @luv_ranjan just give us everything now.”

Ranbir and Shraddha are currently shooting for the movie in Spain. We’ve already seen several leaked videos and photos from the set. The latest photo has surely left fans excited about the film, which is slated to release on March 8, 2023, coinciding with the Holi festival. The movie is expected to feature Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor, too.

Recently, a clip from a song shoot went viral. It showed Ranbir and Shraddha dancing on a terrace-like setting while wearing traditional attire.

Apart from this film, Ranbir has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in the pipeline. The film’s trailer was unveiled earlier this week. The big-budget fantasy film also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir will also be seen in YRF’s Shamshera and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next, titled Animal.