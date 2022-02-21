Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan look glam in all-white at Luv Ranjan-Alisha Vaid’s wedding. See pics

A host of Bollywood stars were recently spotted at director Luv Ranjan’s wedding with his longtime partner Alisha Vaid. The wedding took place on Sunday in Agra, and the photos from the same have finally made it to the internet.

From Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to Luv’s longtime professional collaborator actor Kartik Aaryan, many celebrities turned heads at the gathering in the city of the Taj Mahal. The circulated photos show Kartik, Ranbir and Shraddha dressed in ethnic all-white clothes paired with dark glares. While Shraddha and Ranbir were captured together, Kartik was seen mingling with other guests at the function.

Later, a photo also showed up featuring the bride and the groom, both of whom looked resplendent in their whites. Earlier, videos and photos of Arjun Kapoor, producer Dinesh Vijan among others arriving in Agra for the wedding were shared on various fan pages and celebrity photographers’ social media profiles.

On the work front, while Kartik has starred in Luv Ranjan’s films like the Pyaar ka Punchnama series, Akaash Vani and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, both Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in the yet-to-be-titled film of the director. The project is also said to star Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The movie is currently under production, and has been written and produced by the filmmaker as well.