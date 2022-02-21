scorecardresearch
Monday, February 21, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan look glam in all-white at Luv Ranjan-Alisha Vaid’s wedding. See pics

A bevy of celebrities turned heads at Luv Ranjan's wedding on Sunday in Agra. Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh were among actors who were snapped at the function.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 21, 2022 4:19:12 pm
luv ranjan weddingA bevy of stars attended Luv Ranjan's wedding on Sunday. (Photo: Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram)

A host of Bollywood stars were recently spotted at director Luv Ranjan’s wedding with his longtime partner Alisha Vaid. The wedding took place on Sunday in Agra, and the photos from the same have finally made it to the internet.

From Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to Luv’s longtime professional collaborator actor Kartik Aaryan, many celebrities turned heads at the gathering in the city of the Taj Mahal. The circulated photos show Kartik, Ranbir and Shraddha dressed in ethnic all-white clothes paired with dark glares. While Shraddha and Ranbir were captured together, Kartik was seen mingling with other guests at the function.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bollywood Buzz (@cricbollybuzz)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alldatmatterz (@instanews.adm)

 

Later, a photo also showed up featuring the bride and the groom, both of whom looked resplendent in their whites. Earlier, videos and photos of Arjun Kapoor, producer Dinesh Vijan among others arriving in Agra for the wedding were shared on various fan pages and celebrity photographers’ social media profiles.

On the work front, while Kartik has starred in Luv Ranjan’s films like the Pyaar ka Punchnama series, Akaash Vani and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, both Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in the yet-to-be-titled film of the director. The project is also said to star Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The movie is currently under production, and has been written and produced by the filmmaker as well.

