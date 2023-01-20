scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar’s trailer to release on this date

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's romantic comedy Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan of Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame.

Tu Jhoothi Main MakkaarRanbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will share screen space for the first time in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to share screen space for the first time in the upcoming film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. The makers announced that the trailer of the movie will release on January 23.

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, who is known for his Pyaar Ka Punchnama film franchise. The trailer announcement was made with a quirky caption which read, “Objects in the picture are not as close as they appear…#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar trailer out on 23rd Jan at 1 PM.”

The film’s teaser had received a positive response from the audience. It showed Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor showering too much love on each other, making the audience wonder if it’s real or are they faking it. Ranbir, who was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, is coming back to the genre of romantic comedy after a long time.

Also Read |Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are confronted by their iconic photo with Katrina Kaif from 2019, fans ask ‘Why did they ignore her picture?’

During the Red Sea Festival held in December 2022, Ranbir had said that Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar could be one of his last romantic comedies. The actor said, “I don’t know it is probably going to be one of the last romantic comedies I do because I am getting older.” He received a loud disapproving roar from the audience, who told him that he is only getting younger. Besides Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, Ranbir will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which co-stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

 

Shraddha Kapoor is back with a full-fledged role in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar after a gap of two years. In Bhediya, Shraddha made a cameo appearance in the song “Thumkeshwari”.

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar is all set to release in theatres on March 8, 2023.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 15:07 IST
