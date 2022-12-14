Tu Jhuthi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor is ‘Bachchan Ki Deewar’ and Shraddha Kapoor is ‘Umrao Jaan’. Watch

After asking her fans to guess the title of her next film with Ranbir Kapoor, the actor has shared what the initials TJMM stand for. The film, helmed by Luv Ranjan, is titled Tu Jhuthi Main Makkaar. Along with the title, she also shared a title announcement video, which gives a glimpse into her and Ranbir’s characters in the movie.

The announcement video begins with the introduction of Shraddha’s character as ‘Jhuthi’ and Ranbir’s character as ‘Makkaar’. Further in the video, Shraddha is addressed as “Umrao Jaan” and Ranbir as “Bachchan Ki Deewar”. Both of them seem to be in love but from the look of it, it can be said there is a twist in this romantic tale. The video concludes with Shraddha and Ranbir giving each other mischievous looks.

This is after a long time that fans of Ranbir will get to see him in a romantic role. He was last seen romancing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma in Karan Johar’s 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Sharing the title of the movie, Shraddha wrote on Instagram, “And the title is……Finally Here !!! 😜 Dekhoooo 👀.” As she shared the first look of the film, her brother Siddhanth Kapoor commented on it saying, “Toooooooooooo GoooooooDDDD 😂😍.” Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, “Faaab ❤️🔥.” Nushrratt Bharuccha also showered love on the video. The fans of the actor are also impressed with her chemistry with Ranbir. One of them commented, “In just 10 seconds teaser we can see sparkling chemistry between RK SK 🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Another added, “So excitedd to seee Ranbir and shraddha together😍😍😍😍.”

Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film is presented by T-Series. It will have a festive release on Holi, March 8, 2023.