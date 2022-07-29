scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor film set in Mumbai catches fire; Boney Kapoor says ‘Everyone’s okay’

Photos from the Luv Ranjan film set show plumes of black smoke billowing in the air. As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor were not shooting when the fire started. But a few crew members were present on the spot.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 29, 2022 9:28:01 pm
luv ranjan film set fireRanbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor were not present on the film's set when the fire started.

A massive fire broke out on the Andheri set of Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. Photos from the set show plumes of black smoke billowing in the air. As per reports, the actors were not shooting when the fire started. But a few crew members were present on the spot.

A civic official told PTI, “The blaze erupted at a film set installed at Chitrakoot Ground next to the Andheri Sports Complex around 4.30 pm.” Three fire engines reached the location and brought the fire under control.

Actor-filmmaker Boney Kapoor, who is also a part of the film, told The Times of India that there are no casualties. He said, “Only lightning work was going on today. Everyone was preparing for tomorrow’s shoot.” However, the actor doesn’t know the reason for the fire.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared videos of thick black smoke billowing from the set. While posting the videos on Twitter, he prayed for the well-being of all the technicians who were present there. “Film sets catch fire on #Chitrakoot ground #Andheri Link Road, Andheri (West), Mumbai. Praying for well being of all the technicians & workers of the film industry. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, Pundit wrote, “Fire at #Chitrakoot ground #Linkroad #Andheri (West), Mumbai. This ground is illegally given on hire for marriage & studio purposes.@mybmc @MumbaiPolice please do the needful.”

Luv Ranjan’s film set was gutted on Friday. (Express Photo) The fire broke out in the afternoon. (Express Photo) Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor were not shooting for the film when fire broke out. (Express Photo)

As per a Times of India report, Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer Deol was shooting on a set adjacent to Luv Rajnajn’s film set that caught fire. He was shooting for his debut film with Rajshri Productions. The shooting was stopped as soon as the fire broke and the crew members of the Rajshri film were sent home.

The Luv Ranjan film is scheduled to release on March 8, 2023, coinciding with the Holi festival.

