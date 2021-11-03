scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
MUST READ

Ranbir Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar, Ahan Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani play special football match to honour Diego Maradona

Ranbir Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar, Ahan Shetty, Vivian Dsena, Abhimanyu Dassani and others honoured Argentinian footballer Diego Maradona by playing a special match.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 3, 2021 10:19:04 pm
Diego Maradona bollywood ranbir kapoorRanbir Kapoor is a football lover. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood celebs including Ranbir Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar, Ahan Shetty, Meezaan Jafri, Jim Sarbh, Vivian Dsena, Abhimanyu Dassani and others paid tribute to Argentine football legend Diego Maradona by playing a special match held in Mumbai’s Jamnabai Grounds on Wednesday.

Maradona passed away on November 25 last year. The special match was held on the sidelines of the recent launch of of Amazon Original Series Maradona: Blessed Dream. The ten-episode biopic follows the triumphs and challenges of the legendary footballer.

Check out the pictures from the special match here.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Maradona: Blessed Dream stars Argentine actors Casero, Palomino, and Nicolas Goldschmidt, who portray Diego Maradona through different stages of his life. The show premiered on the streaming platform on October 29.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Hina Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan: 10 photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 03: Latest News

Advertisement