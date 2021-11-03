Ranbir Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar, Ahan Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani play special football match to honour Diego Maradona

Bollywood celebs including Ranbir Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar, Ahan Shetty, Meezaan Jafri, Jim Sarbh, Vivian Dsena, Abhimanyu Dassani and others paid tribute to Argentine football legend Diego Maradona by playing a special match held in Mumbai’s Jamnabai Grounds on Wednesday.

Maradona passed away on November 25 last year. The special match was held on the sidelines of the recent launch of of Amazon Original Series Maradona: Blessed Dream. The ten-episode biopic follows the triumphs and challenges of the legendary footballer.

Check out the pictures from the special match here.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Maradona: Blessed Dream stars Argentine actors Casero, Palomino, and Nicolas Goldschmidt, who portray Diego Maradona through different stages of his life. The show premiered on the streaming platform on October 29.