Ranbir Kapoor shields Alia Bhatt as she is surrounded by a crowd, netizens ask her to wear a mask

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been painting the town red with their adorable PDA moments. Last night Ranbir was seen shielding Alia from a crowd as they exited a restaurant in Mumbai. The couple was accompanied by Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt, friends Anushka Ranjan and her husband and actor Aditya Seal, Akanksha Ranjan and newlywed Meghna Goyal.

In videos doing the rounds on several social media platforms, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt were seen making their way to their respective cars. Alia, holding Shaheen’s hand, hugged her and dropped her to her car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Then, as Alia made her way to her car, a crowd of people surrounded her. Ranbir quickly reached out to Alia and safely escorted her to their car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Alia Bhatt and ranbir Kapoor stepped out for dinner on Thursday night. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt and ranbir Kapoor stepped out for dinner on Thursday night. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Ranjan with husband and Aditya Seal. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Ranjan with husband and Aditya Seal. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia is seen wearing a one-shouldered yellow sequinned dress, white shoes, and tied her hair into a ponytail. Ranbir opted a black T-shirt, with a matching jacket and blue jeans. Shaheen was seen in a long floral dress. Ranbir was wearing a black mask, however, Alia and Shaheen were spotted without their masks on. Many people reacted on the social media and advised the celebs to wear masks amid fears of the Omicron variant.

Recently, Alia and Ranbir were seen together as they launched the Brahmastra motion poster in New Delhi. Here, when Alia came on the stage, Ranbir retreated backwards, prompting Alia to ask him what was he doing. Ranbir replied, “Tu itni hot lag rahi hai ki kuch ho raha hai mereko yaar (You are looking so hot, it is doing something to me),” Leaving to Alia blushing and smiling away as the duo held each other’s hands.

Alia then said about the trailer, “It’s too much, main bohot emotional hoon (I am very emotional), it’s overwhelming, it’s exciting.” To this, Ranbir said, “Itna kya? Tu toh poster mein bhi nahi hai abhi tak (Why so much, you are not even on the poster yet).”

Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for the first time in director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli will present the film in South languages. Billed as a trilogy, the adventure epic is also written by Ayan. It is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar.