scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor shares update about Sourav Ganguly’s biopic, confirms working on Kishore Kumar’s biopic

At a promotional event for his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in Kolkata, Ranbir Kapoor talked about the biopic of cricketer Sourav Ganguly.

ranbir kapoor kolkataRanbir Kapoor will be seen next in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. (Photo: IEBangla/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Ranbir Kapoor shares update about Sourav Ganguly’s biopic, confirms working on Kishore Kumar’s biopic
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Ranbir Kapoor visited Kolkata on Sunday to promote his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, also starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. During a press meet, Ranbir, who earlier starred in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju, confirmed that he is working on the biopic of late singer-actor Kishore Kumar. Ranbir was also asked if he is doing a biopic on cricketer Sourav Ganguly.

Talking about the Sourav Ganguly biopic, Ranbir said, “I think dada (Sourav Ganguly) is a living legend not just in India, but around the world. A biopic on him will be very special. Unfortunately, mujhe yeh film offer nahi huyi hai (I have not been offered this film). I think the makers at Luv Films are still writing the script.”

Also read |Ranbir Kapoor clarifies statement about wanting to work in Pakistani films: ‘Art is not bigger than your country’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IEBangla (@iebangla)

Ranbir went on to talk about being part of the biopic of Kishore Kumar, and shared, “Main 11 saal se Kishore Kumar ke biopic pe kaam kar raha hoon (I have been working on Kishore Kumar’s biopic for 11 years). We have been writing that with Anurag Basu and I’m hoping that it’s gonna be my next biopic. But maine abhi tak dada k upar jo biopic ban rahi hai uske baare mein kuch suna nahi hai (But so far I haven’t heard anything about the biopic being made on dada). So, I don’t know.”

Watch Ranbir Kapoor’s video from Kolkata:

Earlier today, Ranbir Kapor and Sourav Ganguly also played cricket at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. Several pictures of the duo on the field were shared online. Ranbir was seen in a black T-shirt and pants while Sourav wore a white T-shirt and track pants. The text on the actor and cricketer’s T-shirts read ‘Ranbir’s Makkar XI’ and ‘Dada’s Jhooti XI’, respectively.

Also read |Privacy in the times of paparazzi culture, can they ever coexist?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IEBangla (@iebangla)

Ranbir Kapoor’s next movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is helmed by Luv Ranjan. The film also marks his first on-screen collaboration with Shraddha Kapoor. It will release in theatres on March 8.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-02-2023 at 21:51 IST
Next Story

Spurs beat Chelsea 2-0 to pile more misery on Potter

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

RRR 1200
SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan share photos from Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards; Alia Bhatt celebrates win
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close