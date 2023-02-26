Ranbir Kapoor shares update about Sourav Ganguly’s biopic, confirms working on Kishore Kumar’s biopic

Ranbir Kapoor visited Kolkata on Sunday to promote his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, also starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. During a press meet, Ranbir, who earlier starred in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju, confirmed that he is working on the biopic of late singer-actor Kishore Kumar. Ranbir was also asked if he is doing a biopic on cricketer Sourav Ganguly.

Talking about the Sourav Ganguly biopic, Ranbir said, “I think dada (Sourav Ganguly) is a living legend not just in India, but around the world. A biopic on him will be very special. Unfortunately, mujhe yeh film offer nahi huyi hai (I have not been offered this film). I think the makers at Luv Films are still writing the script.”

Ranbir went on to talk about being part of the biopic of Kishore Kumar, and shared, “Main 11 saal se Kishore Kumar ke biopic pe kaam kar raha hoon (I have been working on Kishore Kumar’s biopic for 11 years). We have been writing that with Anurag Basu and I’m hoping that it’s gonna be my next biopic. But maine abhi tak dada k upar jo biopic ban rahi hai uske baare mein kuch suna nahi hai (But so far I haven’t heard anything about the biopic being made on dada). So, I don’t know.”

Earlier today, Ranbir Kapor and Sourav Ganguly also played cricket at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. Several pictures of the duo on the field were shared online. Ranbir was seen in a black T-shirt and pants while Sourav wore a white T-shirt and track pants. The text on the actor and cricketer’s T-shirts read ‘Ranbir’s Makkar XI’ and ‘Dada’s Jhooti XI’, respectively.

Ranbir Kapoor’s next movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is helmed by Luv Ranjan. The film also marks his first on-screen collaboration with Shraddha Kapoor. It will release in theatres on March 8.