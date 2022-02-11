Shamshera teaser: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt detail a dakait’s tale, reveal release date

Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, is all set to release in theatres. The Karan Malhotra directorial will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu on July 22. The three stars also came together to share a short teaser where they reveal the premise of the film — a dacoit’s story.

Yash Raj Film, the producers of the film announced the release date with a video. They shared in the caption, “A legend will rise on 22nd July. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

The teaser shows Sanjay Dutt sitting amid guns as he says, “This is the story of a man who said slavery is not good, neither of others, nor of the people close to us.” Vaani Kapoor takes the thought forward, “This story is of the one who earned a dream about freedom in his father’s legacy.” Ranbir adds, “But nobody gives you freedom. You have to win it. Karam se dakait, dharam se azaad Shamshera (A dacoit by his actions, a free man really)!”

The film’s first look was released in September 2021. The poster featured Ranbir’s look from the film. A release date for March 2022 was announced then, which was later postponed due to the pandemic.

Karan Malhotra has previously directed Agneepath starring Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor and Brothers starring Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra.

In a 2018 interview with PTI, Malhotra said, “Shamshera is not a story of a ‘daaku,’ but a film based in the 1800s, it is about a dacoit tribe who are fighting for their right and independence from the British. There was a great story of heroism, a story rooted in our country which actually happened back then.”

Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir is looking forward to the release of Brahmastra and Animal.