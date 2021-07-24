‘Ranbir Kapoor is a generation defining actor,’ says Shamshera director Karan Malhotra

Director Karan Malhotra is extremely excited about his upcoming film Shamshera, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The director, who called the film “a visual spectacle for audiences,” was all praise for the actors. He tagged Ranbir as a “generation defining actor” and promised that Sanjay Dutt fans are in for a surprise.

“Ranbir Kapoor is a generation defining actor and has given his best to Shamshera. Vaani Kapoor plays his strength and compliments him beautifully in the film. As far as Sanjay Dutt is concerned, you are in for a surprise,” Malhotra said in a statement.

The filmmaker said he “can’t wait to share Shamshera” with the audience. “As a filmmaker, I have been fortunate enough to be able to tell stories that I would like to see as an audience and Shamshera is definitely that kind of a story. It is a visual extravaganza with complexed human emotions and it deserves to be on the big screen where people have, for years had a truly wholesome cinematic experience of watching Hindi feature films,” the director said, adding that Shamshera celebrates everything that a pan Indian stands for. The director is also confident that the film will appeal to everyone who wants to watch good cinema on the big screen after the pandemic.

“I have grown up on quintessential Hindi cinema and I wanted to create a true blue Hindi film that everyone can enjoy in theatres. I feel confident that we have achieved an entertainer that will appeal to everyone. We are all waiting eagerly for the COVID-19 situation to become better in our country and then plan the release of Shamshera in the grandest way possible,” Karan Malhotra concluded.

On the work front, Ranbir is currently shooting for Luv Ranjan film, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. Ranbir is also waiting for the release of Brahmastra, which marks his first project with Alia Bhatt. He will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.