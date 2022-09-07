scorecardresearch
Ranbir Kapoor addresses Shamshera’s dismal performance at the box office: ‘The content wasn’t good…’

Ranbir Kapoor's comeback vehicle Shamshera, starring Vaani Kapoor, tanked at the box office.

shamshera ranbir kapoor vaani kapoorRanbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in a still from Shamshera.

All eyes are on Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. There’s much hope pinned on the film as Bollywood has witnessed several big-budget disasters in the past few months, including Ranbir’s Shamshera. At a recent promotional event in Delhi, Ranbir opened up on the film’s failure.

Ranbir said, “If Shamshera didn’t run at the box office it means the audience didn’t like the film. The film didn’t work because the content wasn’t good.” Shamshera focused on a slave who becomes a leader in the fictional city of Kaza in the 1800s. Ranbir played the protagonist, who goes up against Sanjay Dutt’s merciless and cruel Shudd Singh, an authoritarian general. The film also starred Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana. Shamshera tanked at the box office and could only rake in around Rs 68 crore.

Also read |Brahmastra: Bollywood hopes Ranbir-Alia film is the ‘Revival Astra’ it needs as films on hold, artists deal with cash crunch

The Brahmastra team is leaving no stone unturned to promote their film, amid escalating calls for boycott. Recently, many social media users dug up an old video of Ranbir Kapoor saying that he liked beef. Ayan, Ranbir and Alia were not allowed inside an Ujjain temple, owing to this reason.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 06:10:46 pm
