Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera to release in 2020

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera will hit the screens on July 31, 2020. The action entertainer will be directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films. Shamshera, also starring Sanjay Dutt as an antagonist, is set to go on the floors by the end of this year, according to the production house.

The project marks Ranbir’s return to YRF after a gap of nine years. His last project with the banner was Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. Talking about the film, the Sanju actor earlier said, “Shamshera is not a story of a ‘daaku’, but a film based in the 1800s, it is about a dacoit tribe who are fighting for their right and independence from the British. There was a great story of heroism, a story rooted in our country which actually happened back then.”

He continued, “It is a departure from the kind of films I have done, it is not the coming-of-age lover boy roles which I have done often. Shamshera is in the aspirational space, the space of true, badass commercial cinema.”

This will be Vaani’s third film with the production house, after her debut Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and Befikre (2016). The shooting of the film will wrap by mid 2019.

“As an actor, it is great to be working with a powerhouse of talent like Ranbir, an individual who I truly admire for his talent and whose movies I have always loved watching as an audience,” Vaani said in a statement.

The action-adventure film, directed by Karan Malhotra, will see Vaani will play the character of the most desirable and sought-after travelling performer from the heartland of India.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is revelling in the success of Sanju, which has been breaking box office records in India. The film became 2018’s highest opening weekend grosser with Rs 120.05 crore collection within three days.

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial also stars Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and others in pivotal roles.

