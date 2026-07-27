Ranbir Kapoor sets record straight on Dhoom 4 rumours at San Diego Comic-Con

Putting years of speculation to rest, Ranbir Kapoor has confirmed that he is not a part of Dhoom 4. (Photo: Arks/Instagram)

Rumours about Ranbir Kapoor being a part of Yash Raj Films’ Dhoom 4 have surfaced repeatedly over the past few years, with fans eagerly anticipating an official announcement. However, the actor has now made it clear that the speculation is unfounded.

Speaking during Ramayana promotions at San Diego Comic-Con, Ranbir categorically denied being a part of Dhoom 4. During an interaction with Review Nation, Ranbir stated that the reports were false and urged fans not to believe everything circulating online.

Only 2 films keeping Ranbir Kapoor busy

While dismissing the Dhoom 4 reports, Ranbir Kapoor also revealed the projects currently occupying his schedule.

The actor said he is presently working on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. He did not mention any other upcoming project during the interaction.