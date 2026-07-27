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Ranbir Kapoor sets record straight on Dhoom 4 rumours at San Diego Comic-Con
While dismissing the Dhoom 4 reports, Ranbir Kapoor said he is presently working on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.
Rumours about Ranbir Kapoor being a part of Yash Raj Films’ Dhoom 4 have surfaced repeatedly over the past few years, with fans eagerly anticipating an official announcement. However, the actor has now made it clear that the speculation is unfounded.
Speaking during Ramayana promotions at San Diego Comic-Con, Ranbir categorically denied being a part of Dhoom 4. During an interaction with Review Nation, Ranbir stated that the reports were false and urged fans not to believe everything circulating online.
Only 2 films keeping Ranbir Kapoor busy
While dismissing the Dhoom 4 reports, Ranbir Kapoor also revealed the projects currently occupying his schedule.
The actor said he is presently working on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. He did not mention any other upcoming project during the interaction.
Ranbir said, “No, right now I am working on Ramayana and another film called Love & War, which is directed by Mr Sanjay Bhansali. That should be out on January 24 next year.”
Superstar #RanbirKapoor has confirmed that #LoveAndWar is releasing on January 24, 2027.
Amidst the #Ramayana hoopla – which is justified as it’s a red-hot film – just DO NOT forget the #SanjayLeelaBhansali film.
Outstanding cast and outstanding director are collaborating. I’m…
— Box Office Chronicle (@BoxOffice_Truth) July 26, 2026
Interestingly, while revealing his current slate of films, Ranbir made no mention of Animal Park, the much-awaited sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Animal.
Ranbir Kapoor back in Mumbai
Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday, effortlessly turning heads with his casual yet stylish look.
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The Dhoom Franchise
The Dhoom franchise has been one of Bollywood’s most successful action series since its debut in 2004. The first film introduced Abhishek Bachchan as determined cop ACP Jai Dixit, Uday Chopra as his witty sidekick Ali, and John Abraham as the biker-thief Kabir Sharma.
The success of the original paved the way for Dhoom 2 in 2006, which raised the stakes with Hrithik Roshan as master thief Aryan (Mr. A) and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan joining the cast, while Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra reprised their popular roles.
The franchise returned after a seven-year gap with Dhoom 3 in 2013, featuring Aamir Khan in a dual role alongside Katrina Kaif.
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