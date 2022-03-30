Ranbir Kapoor scans dessert counter at Sharmaji Namkeen promotions, fans call him ‘true foodie like dad Rishi Kapoor’

After wrapping up Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor is back to promoting his father’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen in Mumbai. On Tuesday, the star was seen along with director Hitesh Bhatia and producer Ritesh Sidhwani. Ranbir was papped during the promotions where he smiled for the paps and also made a heart gesture with his hands as he stood in front of the movie poster.

Ranbir, who was promoting Sharmaji Namkeen at a hotel in Mumbai, was also seen scanning through the dessert counter at the buffet spread. This video has been shared on various paparazzi accounts, and has gone viral on social media. Ranbir’s fans have compared him to his late father who was known to be a total foodie. One user wrote “Jr RK (Ranbir) is a true foodie just like Sr RK (Rishi)”, while another commented, “who needs to look at desserts when you can look at Ranbir”.

The film’s team also held a special screening of the film, which was attended by several celebrities from the Hindi film industry.

Before jetting off to Varanasi to wrap up Brahmastra, Ranbir shot a heartwarming video for Sharmaji Namkeen. Here he was seen talking about his late father. The video was uploaded by Amazon Prime Video where the film will stream from March 31. In the clip, Ranbir revealed how he contemplated stepping into Rishi Kapoor’s shoes to complete the film.

Sharmaji Namkeen is the story of a recently retired man, who discovers his passion for cooking. Apart from Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, the Hitesh Bhatia directorial also stars Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha and Isha Talwar.

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen in Brahmastra and Shamshera. He will soon start shooting for Animal and Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy.