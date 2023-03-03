scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor says women deal with heartbreak by splurging on salon session, moving on immediately: ‘Upper lip aur eyebrows set ho jaye…’

Ranbir Kapoor, Anubhav Bassi and Shraddha Kapoor will promote their upcoming Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar on The Kapil Sharma Show.

ranbir kapoorRanbir Kapoor will be seen next in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. (Photo: IEBangla/Instagram)
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. Host-comedian Kapil Sharma, Ranbir, Shraddha and Anubhav Singh Bassi had a blast on the show, as several promo videos have revealed. A new promo shows Ranbir explaining the difference between how men and women deal with heartbreak.

In the teaser, Ranbir said, “Jab ladke ka dil tootta hai, unka tond nikalta hai, daadhi badha dete hai. Lekn jab ladki ka dil tootta hai, ek baar unka upper lip aur eyebrows set ho jaye, toh bohot jaldi koi aur set ho jayega (When a man is heartbroken, his tummy bloats, he grows a beard. But when a woman is heartbroken, all she needs to do is go to the salon, and before you know it, she has moved on to someone else).”

Ranbir also spoke about his daughter Raha, when Kapil asked if he knows if she looks more like him or his wife, Alia Bhatt. The actor said, “Hum khud confused hain. Kyunki kabhi kabhi uska chehra mere jaisa dikhta hai. Kabhi Alia jaise dikhta hai. Par achhi baat yeh hai ki hum dono ke jaise dikhta hai (We are also confused. Sometimes she looks like me, sometimes she looks like Alia but the good thing is that she looks like either one of us and not anybody else)

Also read |‘Mujhe uncle mat bula’: Ranbir Kapoor asks Indian Idol contestant to calls him RK

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is helmed by Luv Ranjan and is all set to release in theatres on March 8.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-03-2023 at 19:29 IST
