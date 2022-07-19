Ranbir Kapoor calls dad Rishi Kapoor a ‘big bully on sets’: ‘It was his way of testing people’

Ranbir Kapoor recently opened up about how his father Rishi Kapoor behaved on sets, calling him a bully. The actor recalled how Rishi bullied most of his directors but Shamshera director Karan Malhotra, who directed Rishi in Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra starrer Agneepath (2012), never bowed down to him.

Talking to Peeping Moon, Ranbir shared, “My father was always a big bully and he used to test his directors. If he comes on too strong and the director doesn’t hold his own and agrees to everything he says, he knows he has to take over the project. So he always did this testing thing but thankfully, Karan (Malhotra) is such a confident person himself that he always stood his ground.”

“Even Zoya (Akhtar) used to tell me that he is such a bully but if you don’t stand up to him, he will take over the project. So this was his way of testing people,” Ranbir added.

Ranbir, who is promoting Shamshera, releasing on July 22, recently remembered his father on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors, along with his mother, Neetu Kapoor. Here, the mother-son duo danced on some of Rishi’s famous dance numbers like Dard-E-Dil-E-Jigar, Hoga Tumse Pyaara Kaun and more.

Ranbir is coming with a film after almost five years. He was last seen in Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jaasoos in 2017. After Shamshera, the actor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra also starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy Among others, Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly going to make a cameo appearance in the film too.