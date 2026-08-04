Ranbir Kapoor says Ramayana Part 2 is already 50% shot: ‘You need a 10-part film’

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has dominated online conversation ever since its four-minute trailer was unveiled last week. From X and Instagram to Reddit, social media has been flooded with discussions around the ambitious mythological epic. While the trailer has generated significant buzz, it has also sparked debate, with many viewers questioning its visual effects and Ranbir Kapoor’s casting as Lord Rama. Even so, the film has firmly captured public attention.

Amid the growing excitement, Ranbir Kapoor acknowledged the enormous creative challenge of adapting one of India’s most revered epics into just two films. Speaking to The Direct, the actor credited director Nitesh Tiwari and the writing team for condensing the vast narrative while preserving its emotional and philosophical core. “To be honest, to tell Ramayana, you probably need a 10-part movie, but the kind of conciseness in two parts was very hard.”

Asked how Ramayana reinterprets the ancient epic for a modern audience, Ranbir said the story itself has not been altered. Instead, he believes the only real difference lies in the filmmaking technology available today. “I think the modern way is the technology that’s used to make a film like this, So I think that’s the only thing. But apart from that, I think the more closer you are to the simple soul of the story, it always reaches out to a larger audience.”

‘50% down shooting Part Two’

The actor was also asked whether a timeless story like Ramayana needs to be reimagined for contemporary audiences. Ranbir said he does not believe the epic requires any such reinvention. “I don’t think a story like Ramayana needs that. I think the text has stayed relevant over 4000 years. Lord Rama has been the conscious gatekeeper of millions of people around the world, and I think everything that it talks about courage, good over evil, rightfulness, forgiveness, compassion, ego it’s a life lesson.”

Ranbir also shared an update on the sequel, revealing that a substantial portion of the second instalment has already been filmed. “We’re already 50% down shooting Part Two even before the first part is released, because it’s a continuing story.”

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‘No right actor’

In an earlier interview with Review Nation, Ranbir had also addressed the criticism surrounding his casting as Lord Rama. He admitted that his first reaction to the offer was to question whether he deserved the responsibility of portraying such an iconic figure. “The first question that popped into my head was, am I worthy? Am I the right person and why am I being gifted this responsibility to not play Lord Rama but represent him? But very soon you understand the value, the responsibility and the noble intention of the filmmakers to present the story, which has been relevant for 4,000 years. It’s deeply ingrained in our subconscious. So I don’t think there’s a right actor to play Lord Rama.”

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He went on to say that every devotee has their own perception of Lord Rama, making it impossible for any actor to meet everyone’s expectations. According to Ranbir, what ultimately matters is the sincerity and faith with which the role is portrayed. “All the people who have watched Ramayana, they all have their own interpretation of Lord Ram. There is no fixed face to it. Many people will probably feel like I am the wrong casting. Some people will say I am the right casting. But the honest truth is that the right casting for Ram would be any actor who has the right intentions and who has belief and faith in the journey of Lord Ram.”

Ramayana is planned as a two-part epic, with the first instalment set to release during Diwali 2026. The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.