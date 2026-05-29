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Ranbir Kapoor says playing Lord Rama in Ramayana cured his ‘bad habits’ for daughter Raha
Ranbir Kapoor shared that portraying Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s film Ramayana further deepened those values and inspired him to strive to be a better version of himself for his daughter Raha.
Ranbir Kapoor’s fans are anxiously waiting to see his turn as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation of Ramayana. In a joint interview with the director, Ranbir has again described Ramayana as one of the most significant experiences of his career while accepting that he initially was concerned if he could do justice to the role..
He told Top Magazine that Ramayana has made him a better person, ridding him of bad habits and making him a better person for daughter Raha.
Am I worthy enough?
Sharing how the film made a profound impact on his life, Ranbir accepted that he was unsure of accepting the film at first. “Will I be able to do justice? Am I worthy enough?,” the actor said, adding, “But I think very soon that fear turned into love and gratitude because I understood not that it would be something like a career-defining move for me, but it was definitely life-defining, you know, it changed my life.”
Ranbir explained, “You know, it got me closer to understanding the Ramayana, to understanding Lord Rama’s journey. I think it made so many positive changes in my life. You know, my bad habits, it changed my value system, the way I look at life, the way I way I look at loss, the way I look at sacrifice, the way I look at Dharma, and I think I really needed that in my life.”
Rama is ‘beyond even superhuman’
“What makes Rama truly sacred is how deeply human he is. He goes through most of the intense emotions, whether it’s loss, injustice, conflict, and yet the way he responds, he responds out of compassion and not out of ego. And I think that’s such a beautiful learning, especially in today’s world, is to really respond out of compassion because we are we always high-strung. We are always out there… on the edge. We just want to reply and give our point of view. And I think the way Rama responds with restraint, with humility, with forgiveness, with compassion, to me that’s beyond human. It’s beyond even superhuman”
Ramayana wanted me to be a better person for Raha
Ranbir Kapoor also revealed that the film not only challenged him professionally but also transformed his outlook as a father and individual.
Ranbir added, “It was such a sweet coincidence in my life. Raha made me a better person and Ramayana wanted me to be a better person for Raha, so everything was connected. Like I said, I was at the right place at the right time when a film of this magnitude was being made on our truth, on our culture, on our history in the most authentic way. It was just a blessing and I’m going to be grateful for all my life.”
Ranbir on Rama’s superpower
Ranbir also went to add, “Rama is truly human, he is not somebody who has superpowers, but his superpower is his calmness, his restraint, the ability to follow his dharma, the ability to forgive. Rama is a warrior, but the thing is that it’s not about his strength or his muscles or the fact that he can take down an army of asuras or monsters. It’s what makes him feel; even in killing somebody, the emotion that he feels is something which I could relate to and a larger audience would relate.”
About the film Ramayana
Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited adaptation of the epic Ramayana is set to arrive as a two-part cinematic spectacle, with the first installment scheduled for a worldwide release in October 2026. The ambitious project features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Adding to the film’s grand scale is a landmark musical collaboration between acclaimed composers A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, making Ramayana one of the most anticipated Indian films in recent years.
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