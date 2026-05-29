Ranbir Kapoor says playing Lord Rama in Ramayana cured his ‘bad habits’ for daughter Raha

Ranbir Kapoor’s fans are anxiously waiting to see his turn as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation of Ramayana. In a joint interview with the director, Ranbir has again described Ramayana as one of the most significant experiences of his career while accepting that he initially was concerned if he could do justice to the role..

He told Top Magazine that Ramayana has made him a better person, ridding him of bad habits and making him a better person for daughter Raha.

Am I worthy enough?

Sharing how the film made a profound impact on his life, Ranbir accepted that he was unsure of accepting the film at first. “Will I be able to do justice? Am I worthy enough?,” the actor said, adding, “But I think very soon that fear turned into love and gratitude because I understood not that it would be something like a career-defining move for me, but it was definitely life-defining, you know, it changed my life.”