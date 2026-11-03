‘Subconsciously seek his approval’: Ranbir Kapoor says he hasn’t fully processed Rishi Kapoor’s death

Ranbir Kapoor has opened up about the loss of his father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, and how his absence continues to shape him, both personally and professionally. While promoting his upcoming film Ramayana, the actor spoke about the guidance he received from his father, the lessons he understood only after his death, and how he may have subconsciously been seeking his approval through the films he chooses.

In a conversation with ITV News, Ranbir said that the loss did not fully register when Rishi passed away in 2020. The actor was 40 at the time and said it was only with the passage of time that certain memories and conversations began to make sense.

“When he passed away, you don’t really realise the loss. I was 40 when he passed away, and it doesn’t hit you immediately. Certain memories, certain feelings and things he said, which didn’t necessarily make sense to me at the time, keep coming back. Gradually, it all starts making sense. So much of my conscience, my value system and the person I am today comes from what he was trying to teach me,” Ranbir said.

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The actor added that he often took his father’s guidance and support for granted, particularly after entering the film industry. He admitted that he misses having Rishi around to guide him.

“You take these things for granted. When you start working and become a professional, you feel you know what you’re doing. But that kind of guidance, love and support is something I miss terribly,” he added.

Ranbir Kapoor also spoke about a recurring theme in his filmography: complicated relationships between fathers and sons. While he said he does not consciously choose such stories, he believes there could be a deeper emotional reason behind his choices.

“I’ve noticed that there’s a recurring theme in the projects and stories I choose, where there’s always some conflict between a father and son. I don’t intentionally seek out these stories, but people have pointed out that it’s a recurring theme in my films. Perhaps, somewhere subconsciously, I’ve always been looking for his approval, or that pat on the back from him,” he said.

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He further recalled how Rishi Kapoor was often critical of his work and film choices, rather than offering praise simply because he was his son.

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Ranbir Kapoor recalls Rishi Kapoor’s criticism of his films

Ranbir Kapoor recently spoke about his father’s critical approach to his film choices during an appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. The actor appeared on the show with his Ramayana co-stars Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey, where he recalled how Rishi often struggled to understand the kind of films he wanted to make.

“When papa used to watch my films, he was never happy with my choices and characters. He wasn’t able to understand my kind of films – Tamasha, Wake Up Sid, Barfi and Rocket Singh,” Ranbir said.

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He then recalled how his father would invoke a line attributed to his great-grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor: “Art in the service of the nation.”

Ranbir explained that Rishi would often question him about the audience his films were catering to. “My father used to ask me, ‘Which nation are you serving? Are these films for Tier 1 cities, or who are you making them for?’ At that time, I didn’t realise what he was trying to tell me. As an actor, I was naturally following an individualistic approach. I was simply doing the characters I understood.”

Ranbir Kapoor once said he hadn’t fully processed Rishi Kapoor’s death

This is not the first time Ranbir Kapoor has spoken about struggling to come to terms with his father Rishi Kapoor’s death. During an appearance on Unstoppable with NBK in 2023, while promoting Animal, the actor admitted that he had not fully processed the loss.

“I think losing a parent is always the biggest low in a person’s life. When I lost my father a couple of years ago, I don’t think I had fully understood the loss. As a son, from the time you’re born, you’re taught to be strong. You don’t express much or say much. So I don’t know if I’ve really expressed my father’s loss, either to myself or to my loved ones,” he said.

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Ranbir added that losing Rishi had made him more mature and responsible. He also spoke about the distance in their relationship while growing up, explaining that it was similar to the equation Rishi had shared with his own father.

“There was a lot of love and respect, but there was distance,” he said, adding that he believed father-son relationships in India were often complicated. “Somewhere, all father-son chemistry in India is a bit dicey,” he said.

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67, following a battle with leukaemia.

Ranbir Kapoor is now gearing up for the release of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, in which he plays Lord Rama. The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.. The first instalment is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026.