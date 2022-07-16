scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 16, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor says he ‘cannot wait’ to take his child to Maasai Mara, excitedly describes the national reserve like it’s ‘baayein haath ka khel’

Ranbir Kapoor excitedly described the experience of living at the Maasai Mara National Reserve, where he proposed to Alia Bhatt. He said that he can't wait to take their child there.

July 16, 2022 8:59:59 pm
Alia Bhatt- Neetu Kapoor proposalRanbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got engaged in Maasai Mara. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/ Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor in a new interview gushed about the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya, which is where he proposed to his wife, Alia Bhatt. The nature reserve has a special place in Ranbir and Alia’s hearts, and the actor said that he cannot wait to take their unborn child there in the future.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot earlier this year, and have since announced that they are expecting their first child. In an interview with Film Companion ahead of the release of his upcoming film Shamshera, Ranbir was asked about Maasai Mara, and he said that describing the national reserve is ‘baayein haath ka khel’ for him.

Also read |Alia Bhatt shares how Ranbir Kapoor proposed to her in Maasai Mara: ‘He blew my mind away, I was not expecting it’

He said, “It is hard. You’ll have to prepare yourself. There is no internet, there is no television. You are in the middle of the jungle, so you are going to feel like an alien. You’re going to wake up at 4:30 in the morning everyday. You’re just going to have a coffee or a tea if you want, and you’re going to drive for four hours. There’s going to be a lot of this while you’re driving (mimics a shaky journey), but while all this is happening, the breeze is beautiful, you’re in nature. You’re seeing wild animals wake up, wild animals who’ve just made some killing, who are eating their food, who are going to sleep. There are animals who are alert, thinking that there’s a predator who’s going to come…”

He added, “There is tension, there is beauty. It’s just everything. It’s what life is, you just experience it… I can’t wait to take my child to Maasai Mara. I cannot wait.”

In her recent appearance on Koffee with Karan, Alia spoke fondly of Ranbir’s proposal. She said, “In terms of Ranbir and his planning, he totally blew my mind away because I was not expecting it. We were not even talking about it. We were talking about it for a very long time but then there were so many pandemic delays, that we decided we won’t talk about it. We’ll just go with feeling. And that’s exactly what he did. He didn’t tell anyone. He just carried the ring and he did it in the most amazing place, Maasai Mara.”

Alia and Ranbir met while working together on their film Brahmastra. They dated for five years before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home earlier this year. Brahmastra will be released in theatres in September.

