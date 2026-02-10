Ranbir Kapoor says he and dad Rishi Kapoor had a ‘distant’ relationship; doesn’t want it with daughter Raha: ‘I want to break the glass wall’

Alia Bhatt has previously spoken at length about how her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, has undergone a profound transformation since the birth of their daughter, Raha. Now, Ranbir himself has opened up about fatherhood, reflecting on how his approach differs from the parenting style of his father, Rishi Kapoor, and earlier generations. He shared his thoughts on the occasion of being announced as the new brand ambassador of a legacy jewellery brand.

In a video shared on the YouTube channel Ranbir Kapoor Kingdom, he said: “My father’s relationship with me had a little bit of distance; it was not like a friendship, because that’s how that generation was; there was a glass wall. But now, differently with my child, I want to break that glass wall. I want to be a friend to her, give her the wings to fly in whichever direction she wants.”