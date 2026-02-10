Ranbir Kapoor says he and dad Rishi Kapoor had a ‘distant’ relationship; doesn’t want it with daughter Raha: ‘I want to break the glass wall’

Ranbir Kapoor said that while there was a ‘glass wall’ between him and his father, Rishi Kapoor, he is trying to be friends with his daughter, Raha.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were blessed with a baby girl, Raha, in 2022
Alia Bhatt has previously spoken at length about how her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, has undergone a profound transformation since the birth of their daughter, Raha. Now, Ranbir himself has opened up about fatherhood, reflecting on how his approach differs from the parenting style of his father, Rishi Kapoor, and earlier generations. He shared his thoughts on the occasion of being announced as the new brand ambassador of a legacy jewellery brand.

In a video shared on the YouTube channel Ranbir Kapoor Kingdom, he said: “My father’s relationship with me had a little bit of distance; it was not like a friendship, because that’s how that generation was; there was a glass wall. But now, differently with my child, I want to break that glass wall. I want to be a friend to her, give her the wings to fly in whichever direction she wants.”

Ranbir also reflected on living up to the Kapoor legacy and forging his own path: “Once you know you have come from a family of achievers, the next generation doesn’t succeed on past laurels. You have to take an individualistic approach, your own thought process, bringing something new to the table. If you are doing the same copy-paste of what your forefathers have done, somewhere there would be a saturation point. So I think it’s the intention—you have to really carry a feeling, a feeling of legacy and emotion forward. If you have that in the true sense, then nothing can stop you.”

Ranbir Kapoor is far more sensitive than he lets on: Alia Bhatt

Alia has also recently shared how fatherhood has revealed a more vulnerable side of Ranbir. Speaking to Esquire India, she said, “He’s far more sensitive than he lets on. He’s shy, so he holds a lot back. But with her, he’s incredibly expressive. His eyes, his face, everything lights up. He almost becomes a child himself.” She recalled that Raha’s birth was marked by exhaustion and vulnerability, noting that Ranbir had taken a month off work even before their daughter arrived to support her at home.

Also Read | ‘I don’t have any money’: Rajpal Yadav says he has ‘no friends’ before surrendering to Tihar Jail authorities

Alia further highlighted Ranbir’s eagerness to spend time with their daughter: “He would go for a shoot and literally run home. He’d run straight into the room to see her. His love is very obvious. He can’t help himself.”

On the professional front, both Alia and Ranbir are set to share the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal. Ranbir is gearing up for the release of Ramayana Part 1 and will soon begin filming Animal Park.

