Ranbir Kapoor says he and Alia Bhatt constantly cheer each other on: ‘That’s what really makes a partnership

Ever since the release of Shamshera’s first look and trailer, Alia Bhatt is making sure to do everything possible to promote the film. While Ranbir Kapoor is not on social media platforms, his wife Alia, mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni make sure to share his work on their respective social media handles. Earlier this month, Alia shared Ranbir’s look from Shamshera and wrote, “Now that’s a hot morning… I mean .. good morning.” Now, Ranbir has reacted to Alia’s constant support for him.

Calling her his “biggest cheerleader”, Ranbir told IndiaToday.in that Alia is “always so supportive” of him. He revealed that Alia was constantly in touch with Shamshera director Karan Malhotra. “I had no idea since the last two weeks that she has been in touch with my director Karan Malhotra. She doesn’t tell me much, but she is sending Karan reviews of people. She is also going online and checking the audience’s reaction to the trailer and poster,” he shared.

Ranbir Kapoor added the two are “constantly cheering each other in our professional life and our personal life” which he thinks makes their relationship “a partnership”. This is not the first time when Ranbir has heaped praise on Alia Bhatt. During the trailer launch of Shamshera, Ranbir said this year has been special for him for more than one reason – the biggest being tying the knot with Alia. Talking about his married life, Ranbir said, “My life with Alia is best. My life has dal chawal with tadka, pickle and onions, it has everything. So, I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner.”

On being asked if fans will get to see him doing more films now, Ranbir replied, “I have to do a lot of work now. Earlier, I was working for myself. Now, I want to work for my family.”

Alia and Ranbir got married in April. On Monday, Alia took to her Instagram account to announce that the couple is set to welcome their first child. “Our baby ….. coming soon,” she wrote along with a picture of herself and Ranbir from the hospital.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is busy with her maiden Hollywood project. She is currently shooting for the film in London. Ranbir, on the other hand, has Brahmastra and Shamshera in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal and Luv Ranjan’s upcoming untitled movie.