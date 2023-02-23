scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor says he did not ‘fully deserve’ an award for Brahmastra: ‘Aisi bhi koi acting performance nahi thi’

Ranbir Kapoor said that while he was grateful for the award, he did not think he fully deserved the honour.

ranbir kapoorRanbir Kapoor was recently honoured for his performance in Brahmastra.
Ranbir Kapoor, who was recently honoured with a Best Actor award for his performance in Brahmastra, said that while was grateful for the award, he did not think he “fully deserved” the honour. In a recent media interaction during the promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir said that he was glad that Alia Bhatt won the award for Gangubai Kathiawadi but accepted that his performance in Brahmastra wasn’t out of the box.

“I am very grateful for the honour. I don’t think I fully deserve it for Brahmastra. Voh bahut badi kuch acting performance nahi thi (It wasn’t some great acting performance),” he said. Ranbir played Shiva in the Ayan Mukerji film which was announced as a trilogy. Ayan later said that the second part of the franchise might release in December 2025. He, however, added that wife, actor Alia Bhatt, completely deserved her award for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

While talking about his favourite three performances from the last couple of years, he said that he was really taken by Allu Arjun’s work in Pushpa, Alia’s work in Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s film RRR.

Since Bollywood had been going through a rough phase in 2022, Ranbir was asked about the mediocre box office performance of various Hindi films and the Shamshera actor instantly replied, “Kya baat kar rahi hai? Pathaan ki collection dekhi nahi? (What are you saying? Have you not seen Pathaan’s collection)?” Ranbir then proceeded to ask the journalist which publication they were from and as they replied ‘BBC’, Ranbir joked, “Abhi toh aapke bhi kuch chal rahe hai na aajkal, uska kya? Pehle woh jawab do (I think something is going on with your company these days. What about that, you tell me first).” This response left everyone in splits.

Also starring Shraddha Kapoor, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar marks Ranbir’s first release of the year. In August, he will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal which also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 10:51 IST
