Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor says daughter Raha already owns 30 pairs of sneakers: ‘I will start making her a sneakerhead…’

Ranbir Kapoor has spoken about making his daughter Raha a 'sneakerhead' and also revealed about her collection.

Ranbir KapoorRanbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed Raha on November 6 last year. (Photos: Red Sea Film Festival, Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, whose film Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar released in theatres on Wednesday, recently opened up about his daughter Raha. In addition to discussing turning his daughter into a sneakerhead, Ranbir also disclosed how many pairs of sneakers his 5-month-old toddler owns.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir said, “I will start making her a sneakerhead, if she wants to. Raha already has around 30 of them (sneakers) and she still does not fit into them. I am waiting for another couple of months so she can start wearing them.”

When asked about the first movie from his filmography he would like his daughter to watch, the actor said, “I want her to watch Jagga Jasoos because it is a kid-friendly film and she would enjoy the animals.”

Earlier during an interview with GoodTimes, Ranbir Kapoor mentioned that daughter Raha looks like wife Alia Bhatt. He had said, “I told Alia I hope she (Raha) looks like you. She will be a nicer-looking person if she looks like you. I just hope she has my personality and not your personality.” In another interaction, Ranbir had said, “She has just started smiling in the last two weeks. And seeing that smile breaks your heart. It feels like a new understanding of love.”

Ranbir and Alia, who got married in April 2022, welcomed their first child in November 2022. On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 14:36 IST
