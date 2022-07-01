Ranbir Kapoor says dad Rishi warned him he won’t be a national star despite doing good films: ‘I wanted to be Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh’

Ranbir Kapoor has found an interesting way to promote his upcoming film Shamshera. The actor shot for a three-episodic series ‘RK Tapes’ with YRF. While the first one spoke about how acting was in his blood, the second video, that released on Friday, has the actor talk about his heroes. Naming Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan as his inspiration, Ranbir also spoke about how the two stars subconsciously had an impact on his personality.

The video opens with Ranbir sitting in an empty cinema hall with his legs up on the seat, like the 70s star. “Tumlog mujhe dhund rahe ho aur main tumhara yaha intezaar kar raha hu,” he mouths Big B’s dialogue from Deewar. The actor, in Hindi then says how he wanted to be Amitabh Bachchan. And when he grew up, he wanted to be Shah Rukh Khan. “Finally, I became Ranbir Kapoor,” he says.

The actor then goes on to add how by the time he grew up, these Hindi film actors had become his real-life heroes. “Everything I did, how I dressed, how I spoke, subconsciously in everything I did, was inspired by my heroes. But strangely enough, when I became an actor, I wasn’t choosing the kind of films my heroes would choose. So I may have satisfied the actor in me, but when I look back at that 12- year-old, Hindi film obsessed Ranbir, I feel he still has to fulfill his dream.”

Ranbir Kapoor then says that this might be the reason why his films didn’t get ‘whistles and claps’. Remembering his father Rishi Kapoor, he confesses that he told him that while he was doing good films, it won’t make him a national star. “Thankfully my films worked, and the audience appreciated it. But now I know what he was trying to say,” adds RK.

As he sees video clippings of Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan playing on the 70mm screen, Ranbir says that even today he sees ‘his favourite stars’ from a low angle. “I never see them as equals to me. They are always larger than life — both of and off the screen. If I can be even two percent of the heroes they are, my life would be set,” he chuckles to say.

Also starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, Shamshera is set to hit theatres on July 22. He also has Brahmastra in his kitty, that will release on September 9.

On a personal front, Ranbir is set to embrace parenthood with wife Alia Bhatt soon. The couple, earlier this week, announced their pregnancy via a picture from the hospital.