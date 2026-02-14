Ahead of Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor says it’s his ‘bad luck’ his films take years to make; calls Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar ‘his favourite’

Ranbir Kapoor belongs to that rare breed of old-school stars — adored on the big screen, yet almost invisible off it. He doesn’t flood social media with updates, doesn’t overshare his personal life, and prefers to let his work do the talking. Most anecdotes about his lifestyle or hobbies usually come from family members or co-stars. While he isn’t publicly active online, he is known to have a private social media account. However, he pleasantly surprised fans on Valentine’s Day with a special live interaction on the ARKS handle — the official page of his clothing brand.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

During the session, Ranbir answered several fan questions. One fan cheekily complained that he often signs off with “See you in the theatres,” but then disappears for years before his next release.