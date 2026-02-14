Ahead of Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor says it’s his ‘bad luck’ his films take years to make; calls Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar ‘his favourite’

Ranbir Kapoor, whose last film Animal released in December 2023, accepted that his films take much longer to make. He also said Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar is his current favourite.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 14, 2026 08:12 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor on DhurandharRanbir Kapoor says Dhurandhar is his current favourite. (Photo: File photo)
Ranbir Kapoor belongs to that rare breed of old-school stars — adored on the big screen, yet almost invisible off it. He doesn’t flood social media with updates, doesn’t overshare his personal life, and prefers to let his work do the talking. Most anecdotes about his lifestyle or hobbies usually come from family members or co-stars. While he isn’t publicly active online, he is known to have a private social media account. However, he pleasantly surprised fans on Valentine’s Day with a special live interaction on the ARKS handle — the official page of his clothing brand.

During the session, Ranbir answered several fan questions. One fan cheekily complained that he often signs off with “See you in the theatres,” but then disappears for years before his next release.

Laughing, Ranbir responded, “It’s my bad luck. Usually when people start a movie, it gets completed in four to six months. But my films somehow take longer. I just hope that when the film releases, you forget how long it took. I can assure you I have been working very hard for the last three years.”

He also revealed his current favourite film and song. Praising Ranveer Singh’s latest blockbuster Dhurandhar, Ranbir said, “My current favourite movie is Dhurandhar. I absolutely loved it. I think the entire cast and crew really smashed it. It was a really good time at the movies.”

ALSO READ | Raj Kapoor had to drop Rajesh Khanna from Satyam Shivam Sundaram as Rishi Kapoor opposed him: ‘Main haar gaya’

As for music, he added, “I am still listening to all the tracks from Dhurandhar. They are right up there. And I have also been listening to Talwinder.”

When asked whether a sequel to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was on the cards, Ranbir offered a thoughtful response. “There are multiple stories you can tell. But Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had a good ending, so I don’t think it needs a part two. However, if a similar story in the same genre comes along, then sure.”

In another heartwarming moment, Ranbir shared his excitement about his much-anticipated film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. He revealed that the film is scheduled to release around his daughter Raha’s birthday, calling it a “beautiful coincidence.”

Set for a Diwali release this year, Ramayana also stars Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil and Lara Dutta, among others. A second instalment is slated for release on Diwali next year. The actor will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, also starring  Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park. Love and War has undergone some delays and will come out in 2027.

