Ranbir Kapoor says Alia Bhatt ‘deserves every bit of love’ for Gangubai Kathiawadi: ‘She just whacked it out of the park’

Ranbir Kapoor on Wednesday said Alia Bhatt deserves all the love and praise she received for her recent hit Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranbir added Alia “whacked it out of the park” with her performance in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

Ranbir told NDTV, “Alia just whacked it out of the park in Gangubai. I’m so proud of her. I’ve seen how much she gave to that film in the process of making it. And she deserves every bit of success that’s coming her way, every bit of love that’s coming her way. I’m dying to see RRR. I’ve been busy shooting so I haven’t got the opportunity yet.”

Earlier, Alia Bhatt revealed how she prepared to play Gangubai. She told indianexpress.com, “I am a very imaginative person. So, sometimes the route I take to feel anything for a character is that I truly try and imagine what she is going through. Before each and every scene, sir and I would have a lot of conversations. And, those led me to do everything that I am doing in Gangubai. Whether it is good, bad or ugly, people will see the film and decide. But I am getting a sense that even after the trailer, people are finding it believable, and that is sort of half the job done.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Gangubai Kathiawadi a three-star rating. She wrote in her review, “What raises it above your standard Bhansali spectacle is Bhatt’s willingness to go the mile: beneath the cuss-words, the drunken binges and the speechifying-on-podiums, some of which come off as ‘acting’, Alia Bhatt makes her Gangubai real.”