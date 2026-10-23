‘Ranbir Kapoor sat on the floor, ate prawn curry’: Smita Jaykar recalls actor’s humility

Ranbir Kapoor is on the cusp of the biggest release of his career, Ramayana, and the Rs 4,000 crore film is the most anticipated film in Bollywood at the moment. But decades ago, when Ranbir was an assistant director to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, he didn’t always lead with the fact that he was a star-son. Actor Smita Jaykar recently shared an anecdote about Ranbir’s early days and recalled that he once visited her home, humbly sat on the floor and enjoyed the prawn curry that she had prepared.

In a chat shared on Siddharth Kanna’s YouTube channel, Smita recalled that when Sanjay had initially planned to make Bajirao Mastani with Salman Khan and was working on the costumes with Sabyasachi, the trio visited her home. Ranbir was supposed to assist Sanjay on the film, so he was accompanying the director.

ALSO READ | Manoj Bajpayee says Bollywood has ‘bad karma, bad reputation’: ‘They ruined great talents’

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Smita recalled that since Sanjay had contacted her with regard to the film’s costumes and visited her house. He introduced her to the fashion designer and Ranbir, but Smita did not know that he was Rishi and Neetu Kapoor’s son. “Ranbir was with him then because he was supposed to assist Sanjay,” she said and added, “Sanjay introduced me to Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Ranbir. I didn’t know he was Ranbir Kapoor at that time. He was sitting on the floor. Sanjay and Sabyasachi were sitting on the couch. I don’t even remember seeing his face.”

Smita shared that while she had forgotten about this incident, Ranbir reminded her of their meeting on the set of the 2009 film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. “He told me during that film, ‘Remember, I had come to your house and we ate prawn curry then’. He told everyone on that set that she makes very good prawn curry. I didn’t know it was Ranbir Kapoor. I didn’t pay any attention to him,” she shared.

Bajirao Mastani with Salman Khan, the film that was shelved

The film was shelved at the time and it was rumoured that this was because of the break up of Salman and Aishwarya Rai. Bajirao Mastani was ultimately made in 2015 with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

ALSO READ | When Sanjay Leela Bhansali said Kareena Kapoor lashed out at him for not casting her in Devdas: ‘She said I don’t know how to make films’

Story continues below this ad

Smita also shared that she had previously known Ranbir as he and her son would play football together. But when she met him at her home, she presumably couldn’t recall his face.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were ‘cautious’

In the same chat, Smita was also asked about Ranbir and Katrina’s budding romance on the set of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. She shared that unlike Salman and Aishwarya Rai on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, the duo was quite guarded about their relationship. “Ranbir and Katrina were cautious,” she said, adding, “They wouldn’t express it in front of people.”

Ranbir and Katrina broke up in 2016. Katrina married actor Vicky Kaushal in 2021. They are now parents to a son named Vihaan. Ranbir married actor Alia Bhatt in 2022. The duo is now parents to daughter Raha.