Follow Us:
Sunday, June 17, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor makes Twitter debut on Father’s Day, gives Rishi Kapoor Jaadu Ki Jhappi

Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor spent his Father’s Day by spreading some love on Twitter. The actor also revealed some facts about his bond with Rishi Kapoor.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: June 17, 2018 3:36:29 pm
sanju stars ranbir kapoor in the lead role Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor made a Twitter debut on Fathers Day, shared an exclusive video from Rajkumar Hirani directorial.
Related News

Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor has always remained away from social media. But on Father’s Day, the actor took over Fox Star Hindi’s Twitter handle. He chatted with his fans on Twitter and during the conversation revealed a lot about his equation with his father and actor Rishi Kapoor.

The actor also shared some throwback photos of him and Rishi Kapoor. He also spoke about playing Sanjay Dutt, his equation with on-screen father Paresh Rawal and much more about the Rajkumar Hirani directorial.

The actor thanked Rishi Kapoor for being a super dad but he also revealed that just like how everyone is scared of Rishi Kapoor’s anger, Ranbir too feels the same. In response to a fan’s tweet, he wrote, “Meri dad se bahut phat-ti hai. I don’t even know what his eye color is because I’ve never looked into his eye.”

Here’s what Ranbir revealed about his father:

Lastly, Ranbir spoke about Paresh Rawal as his on-screen father. The actor also expressed his wish to do theatre with him one day. He said, “Paresh sir is one of my most favorite actors. To share this father-son dynamic with him was very memorable for me. I have learnt a lot from him as an actor. Even today, him still pursuing theater is really inspiring. I hope I can do a full-fledged theater play with him one day.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now