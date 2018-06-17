Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor makes Twitter debut on Father’s Day, gives Rishi Kapoor Jaadu Ki Jhappi

Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor made a Twitter debut on Fathers Day, shared an exclusive video from Rajkumar Hirani directorial. Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor made a Twitter debut on Fathers Day, shared an exclusive video from Rajkumar Hirani directorial.

Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor has always remained away from social media. But on Father’s Day, the actor took over Fox Star Hindi’s Twitter handle. He chatted with his fans on Twitter and during the conversation revealed a lot about his equation with his father and actor Rishi Kapoor.

The actor also shared some throwback photos of him and Rishi Kapoor. He also spoke about playing Sanjay Dutt, his equation with on-screen father Paresh Rawal and much more about the Rajkumar Hirani directorial.

The actor thanked Rishi Kapoor for being a super dad but he also revealed that just like how everyone is scared of Rishi Kapoor’s anger, Ranbir too feels the same. In response to a fan’s tweet, he wrote, “Meri dad se bahut phat-ti hai. I don’t even know what his eye color is because I’ve never looked into his eye.”

Here’s what Ranbir revealed about his father:

Lastly, Ranbir spoke about Paresh Rawal as his on-screen father. The actor also expressed his wish to do theatre with him one day. He said, “Paresh sir is one of my most favorite actors. To share this father-son dynamic with him was very memorable for me. I have learnt a lot from him as an actor. Even today, him still pursuing theater is really inspiring. I hope I can do a full-fledged theater play with him one day.”

