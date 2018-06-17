Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor makes Twitter debut on Father’s Day, gives Rishi Kapoor Jaadu Ki Jhappi

Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor has always remained away from social media. But on Father’s Day, the actor took over Fox Star Hindi’s Twitter handle. He chatted with his fans on Twitter and during the conversation revealed a lot about his equation with his father and actor Rishi Kapoor.
The actor also shared some throwback photos of him and Rishi Kapoor. He also spoke about playing Sanjay Dutt, his equation with on-screen father Paresh Rawal and much more about the Rajkumar Hirani directorial.
The actor thanked Rishi Kapoor for being a super dad but he also revealed that just like how everyone is scared of Rishi Kapoor’s anger, Ranbir too feels the same. In response to a fan’s tweet, he wrote, “Meri dad se bahut phat-ti hai. I don’t even know what his eye color is because I’ve never looked into his eye.”
Here’s what Ranbir revealed about his father:
Happy Father’s Day papa! Love you the most. Thank you for being The Super Papa! #JaaduKiJhappi @chintskap pic.twitter.com/vGShrVUKlh
Riddhima, papa and I sharing a fun moment #JaaduKiJhappi @chintskap pic.twitter.com/InL0p7jyEi
Hey Soumi. Meri dad se bahut phat-ti hai. I don’t even know what his eye color is because I’ve never looked into his eye. However, Happy Father’s Day papa. I love you! #JaaduKiJhappi https://t.co/SnOL0eRPrm
@foxstarhindi hi ranbir kabhi tumhare dad se jhagda hua hain? How u manage to calm him down and say sorry to him? #JaaduKiJhappi 😊😊
Best memory of your childhood with your Dad? #JaaduKiJhappi
My father used to play a quiz with me and my sister. The winner would get to order their favorite food at the restaurant and also order an extra Pepsi! #JaaduKiJhappi
1. Father-son moments from Jagga Jasoos
2. Son confronting his father in @TamashaOfficial
3. One of my favourite moments with Late Farooq Shaikh Sahab from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani
4. Really connected with @AnupamPKher Sir in this scene from Wake Up Sid#JaaduKiJhappi pic.twitter.com/Hx450Su42q
Hello Teja! This is a very special moment from my life. It’s @RajkumarHirani Sir narrating the first draft of #Sanju. Have a great day and here’s one #JaaduKiJhappi to you! pic.twitter.com/kyXvp7IPVE
Hello Arno!
Absolutely! I worked with @chintskap in Besharam, but I would love to share the screen with him again. #JaaduKiJhappi https://t.co/fGUNJ7YWS9
@foxstarhindi Would you like to work with your father in future? #JaaduKiJhappi
After my first pay cheque I gifted him a Mercedes! #JaaduKiJhappi
Papa and the real @duttsanjay chilling! #JaaduKiJhappi pic.twitter.com/m2cSimqzGa
I am a football fan and papa’s a cricket fan! But we watched the Argentina-Iceland game together. It was fun educating him about the sport! #JaaduKiJhappi https://t.co/SYfJEkJ6fD
@foxstarhindi #SanjuSundaySurprise #JaaduKiJhappi
My fav moments with my father are when we watch & discuss Cricket & Football (Our favourite sports) We spend a lot of time on that. Do u watch & discuss any sport with your father ?? & r u following the World Cup ? Lots of love ❤
Awkward teenager moment with papa #JaaduKiJhappi @chintskap #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/gS8Q4zCQoE
When one of his fans asked if Sanju was the most challenging film of his career so far, Ranbir said, “I think every role is challenging. When I did Rockstar, I thought there would be nothing more challenging than this but then Barfi came my way. I was challenged by Ved from Tamasha. Sanju, it is a big responsibility to play Sanjay Dutt on-screen, to be Rajkumar Hirani’s Hero. And the kind of roller-coaster life he has had, the ups and downs, the emotional drama, the controversy, the conflict, dealing with so much has been an emotional journey for me.”
In response to a tweet, Ranbir mentioned the two scenes that had touched him emotionally, “One would be the death of Nargis ji and the second is when he confronts father that I have gone too deep into drugs and I need help otherwise I will die. I think these two are the scenes I connected to.”
What was the biggest challenge of playing Sanjay Dutt. Has he seen the movie? #JaaduKiJhappi @foxstarhindi #RanbirKapoor
The biggest challenge of playing @duttsanjay was to believe that I could do it. He hasn’t seen it yet, but I am looking forward to his reaction #JaaduKiJhappi https://t.co/O2wHf3MvsY
#JaaduKiJhappi pic.twitter.com/kRdBSostib
Lastly, Ranbir spoke about Paresh Rawal as his on-screen father. The actor also expressed his wish to do theatre with him one day. He said, “Paresh sir is one of my most favorite actors. To share this father-son dynamic with him was very memorable for me. I have learnt a lot from him as an actor. Even today, him still pursuing theater is really inspiring. I hope I can do a full-fledged theater play with him one day.”
