Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt will match steps in Sanju

Indianexpress.com has exclusively learnt that Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt recently shot for a song in Mumbai’s Mehboob Studios, and the song will be used in the end credits of Sanju.

A source close to the film revealed that the song is a fun, peppy number featuring Ranbir and Sanjay. “This film is a rollercoaster ride of emotions, love and friendship. And we wanted to make a fun song that depicts Sanjay Dutt’s relationship with the media. This song will be part of the end credits. It will surely make the audiences’ experience a complete journey of his life.”

Ranbir Kapoor plays Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, which will hit screens on June 29.

Earlier, the film’s marketing team had thought of doing a video chat, which would have Sanjay interviewing Ranbir about being Sanjay. However, as Ranbir and Sanjay are busy shooting Brahmastra and Torbaaz, respectively, the plan had to be scrapped and they decided to do a song instead.

Along with Ranbir Kapoor, Sanju also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Vicky Kaushal.

