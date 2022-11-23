scorecardresearch
Ranbir Kapoor looks bloodied and intense in new photo from the sets of Animal, see here

Ranbir Kapoor's look from Sandeep Vanga's film Animal has gone viral online.

A new leaked photo of Ranbir Kapoor from the film Animal has gone viral online. Photo: YRF)

Actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted donning a new and rather intense look for his upcoming film, Animal. In the photo going viral, the actor’s hair is rather loose around him and he is clad in a shirt that appears to have blood streaks. This appearance has heightened the curiosity surrounding the film.

Touted to be a crime drama, Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made his Hindi debut with the 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh, a remake of his 2017 Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna.

In an earlier interview to PTI, producer Murad Khetani said that Animal had “larger-than-life” visuals. “It is a challenging film. But we have a great team. Sandeep has written the story and he narrated it to Ranbir and Anil Kapoor, they liked it and agreed to came on board. It has action, emotion, heroism, larger-than-life visuals. We have our director and actor Rashmika from (south region) and we will release it there,” he had said.

Ranbir Kapoor returned to films after four years with Shamshera and Brahmastra in 2022. While Shamshera did not perform as per expectations, Brahmastra became a success.

