Ranbir says dad Rishi was critical of his films, Amitabh on why he never criticised Abhishek

Ranbir Kapoor has often opened up about his strict father-son relationship with late father Rishi Kapoor. On the other hand, the actor’s childhood friend Abhishek Bachchan always had a warm and comfortable bond with his father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey appeared in the latest episode of host Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. During the episode, Ranbir recalled his father Rishi, grandfather Raj Kapoor, and great grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor’s fond memories. He spoke about Rishi’s critical view of his film choices and asked Amitabh Bachchan how he approached Abhishek’s film journey. He also recalled what Abhishek used to share about his dad Amitabh’s active presence in his life.

‘My father was never happy with my choices’

Amitabh, who has worked with Rishi Kapoor in several films like Amar Akbar Anthony and Kabhi Kabhie, asked Ranbir about his late father’s work-related advices for him. “When papa used to watch my films, he was never happy with my choices and characters. He wasn’t able to understand my type of films – Tamasha, Wake Up Sid, Barfi, Rocket Singh,” he shared.

The actor continued, “My great grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor said a line once, ‘Art in the service of the nation’. So, my father used to ask me about ‘which nation I was serving? Are these films for Tier 1 or who?’ At that time, I didn’t realise what he was trying to say. As an actor, I was following an individualistic approach naturally. I was just doing the characters I understood.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Ranbir Kapoor further recalled reading a book based on his grandfather, Raj Kapoor, who never used to receive praise from his father Prithviraj Kapoor, just like Ranbir. “I read a story in my grandfather Raj Kapoor’s book, which was written by my aunty Ritu Nanda. He went to Prithviraj Kapoor and asked, ‘Your son is a star today and is achieving so much. You never praised me or patted my back’. So, Prithviraj Kapoor told him a story,” he said.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt, Raha holiday in Goa with family as Ranbir Kapoor promotes Ramayana. See photo

He recalled the story from the book, and shared, “There was a young boy who performed a balancing act on a rope on the street. The crowd used to come, applaud, cheer, and give him money. When the act ended, the boy used to go to his father and ask, ‘How was it?’ He’d always say, ‘There’s room for improvement’. This kept happening for years.”

He added, “Then one day, years later, he asked his father, ‘I do so well and I get so much praise, then why do you say that? He said, ‘Son, the day I start praising you, your goal and focus will vanish and you’ll get lost in praise’. I think that’s the tradition. I now understand why dad always used to say something was lacking, so that I can work harder and be able to carry our family’s legacy forward.”

Story continues below this ad

‘Amitabh Bachchan never criticised Abhishek’

Ranbir Kapoor questioned the host about his approach to speak to his son’s work. “I have grown up with Abhishek. Whenever you felt something about Abhishek, whether good or bad, could you go and tell him directly or did you talk through Jaya ji. Because my father spoke through my mother. What was your approach?” he asked.

“There are already millions of people out there waiting to criticise. It doesn’t feel right to have another critic at home. I never criticised. I only blessed him. ‘Its alright if a movie doesn’t work, you’ll do more movies and you’ll get more work’. I spoke to him, blessed him, but never criticised him. People like Abhishek feel that they should be criticised, because criticism helps them understand what we are doing right or wrong, and we get the bandwidth to correct a mistake. I never told him that he did this or that wrong,” the veteran actor subtly replied.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan on bond with Abhishek Bachchan: ‘Views may differ, destination remains same’

The Ramayana actor revisited the time when Abhishek was studying in college in Switzerland. “Abhishek always used to tell me that when he was studying in Switzerland and you were so busy with work. But, whenever he had an important event in his life, like school’s basketball game,” he recalled.

Story continues below this ad

“You used to fly there just to watch the game, and then take a flight to go back directly to the studio after two hours. I feel you made sincere efforts back then. The relationship of a father and son used to be distant in that era, but Abhishek always used to tell me that his father has always found time for the significant parts of his kids’ life, no matter how busy he is,” Ranbir concluded.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and back by Namit Malhotra and actor Yash, Ramayana is a two-part mythological epic drama. The film has already grossed over Rs 17.13 crore in advance bookings in India, 5 days before its theatrical release. The movie features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

It also features Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta in key roles. The first part is set to hit the theatres on November 5, and the second instalment is scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release.