Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor rides an e-bike in Mumbai, takes a tour of his under-construction house

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted riding his e-bike in Mumbai. The actor also visited his house which is under construction.

ranbir kapoor, alia bhattRanbir Kapoor was spotted on an e-bike. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

New dad in town, Ranbir Kapoor was recently spotted riding an e-bike in Bandra, Mumbai. Ranbir was visiting his house that is under construction and the star was all masked up as he drove his new toy. In the viral video, Ranbir arrived at an under-construction site on his e-bike and took a tour of the space.

Pinkvilla reported earlier that Ranbir and Alia’s house might take six years to build. According to the report, “The entire property will take six years to complete. However, the first 5 apartments are in process. The tower’s first and second floor apartments are almost ready and believed to be of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor’s respectively.”

On the personal front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their baby girl on November 6. The couple announced the news via social media and recently they also unveiled the name of their daughter.

Alia took to her Instagram handle and revealed that they have named their daughter Raha. She wrote in the caption, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form, means divine path. In Swahili she is Joy, in Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, in Bangla – rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, It also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her – we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun,”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were last seen in the movie Brahmastra together.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 06:25:57 pm
