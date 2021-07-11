Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor continue Neetu Kapoor’s birthday celebration, see pics

Updated: July 11, 2021 9:26:13 am
Days after ringing mother Neetu Kapoor’s 63rd birthday, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhimma Kapoor Sahni joined her on Saturday for another round of celebration with a bunch of close friends, including designer Manish Malhotra.
Riddhima posted a series of Instagram stories where she is seen posing with Manish Malhotra, Neetu Kapoor, brother Ranbir Kapoor, her husband Bharat Sahni, daughter Samara and a few friends. Posting a photo with Manish and Ranbir, Riddhima wrote alongside, “Fam.” Riddhima shared another photo with all the attendees and captioned it writing, “And the party continues.”
Earlier this week, Neetu Kapoor rang in her birthday with her family and friends, including nieces Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s actor girlfriend Alia Bhatt, her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.
Riddhima shared a selfie from the evening that featured Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor. “Me & mine! Happiest bday Ma! We love you so much,” read the caption. Alia also had a special wish for Neetu Kapoor as she took to Instagram to share a recent picture of herself with Ranbir, Neetu, Riddhima Kapoor and her daughter Samara. “Happy birthday to the strongest (healthiest) & warmest of them all (heart and sun emojis) Love you @neetu54,” Alia wrote, captioning the photo.
Also present at the birthday bash were Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra, Adar Jain and Karisma Kapoor’s daughter Samiera.
