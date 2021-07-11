scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 11, 2021
Must Read

Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor continue Neetu Kapoor’s birthday celebration, see pics

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 63rd birthday earlier this week with family and close friends.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: July 11, 2021 9:26:13 am
neetu kapoor ranbir kapoor riddhima kapoor manish malhotraNeetu Kapoor's 63rd birthday celebration continues with family and close friends. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram)

Days after ringing mother Neetu Kapoor’s 63rd birthday, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhimma Kapoor Sahni joined her on Saturday for another round of celebration with a bunch of close friends, including designer Manish Malhotra.

Riddhima posted a series of Instagram stories where she is seen posing with Manish Malhotra, Neetu Kapoor, brother Ranbir Kapoor, her husband Bharat Sahni, daughter Samara and a few friends. Posting a photo with Manish and Ranbir, Riddhima wrote alongside, “Fam.” Riddhima shared another photo with all the attendees and captioned it writing, “And the party continues.”

ranbir kapoor manish malhotra riddhima kapoor Ranbir Kapoor poses with sister Riddhim and designer Manish Malhotra at Neetu Kapoor’s birthday party. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoo Sahni/Instagram) neetu kapoor ranbir kapoor riddhima kapoor manish malhotra Manish Malhotra is all smiles as he poses with Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram) neetu kapoor ranbir kapoor riddhima kapoor manish malhotra Neetu Kapoor’s family and close friends gathered for another round of birthday celebrations. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram)

 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Earlier this week, Neetu Kapoor rang in her birthday with her family and friends, including nieces Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s actor girlfriend Alia Bhatt, her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Riddhima shared a selfie from the evening that featured Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor. “Me & mine! Happiest bday Ma! We love you so much,” read the caption. Alia also had a special wish for Neetu Kapoor as she took to Instagram to share a recent picture of herself with Ranbir, Neetu, Riddhima Kapoor and her daughter Samara. “Happy birthday to the strongest (healthiest) & warmest of them all (heart and sun emojis) Love you @neetu54,” Alia wrote, captioning the photo.

Also present at the birthday bash were Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra, Adar Jain and Karisma Kapoor’s daughter Samiera.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

john abraham, ananya panday, esha gupta
Tamannaah Bhatia, John Abraham, Ananya Panday: 8 celeb photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 11: Latest News

Advertisement