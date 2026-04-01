Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he initially rejected playing Lord Ram in Ramayana: ‘I felt I wasn’t good enough’; says fatherhood changed everything

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has been the talk of the town ever since Adipurush released in 2023. Soon after, reports emerged that Ranbir Kapoor would step into the role of Lord Ram. This was followed by a wave of speculation, viral videos of the actor preparing for the part, and reports about the ensemble cast. The project was eventually made official by producers Namit Malhotra and KFG star Yash, who will also be playing the role of Ravana in the film. While several actors associated with the film have often spoken about Ranbir’s dedication, this marks the first time the actor himself has opened up about being offered the role, his initial fears, and how the film has been a life-changing experience.

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Ranbir Kapoor says he wasn’t ‘good enough’ to play Ram

Speaking at a Q&A during the New York special IMAX trailer screening, Ranbir recalled his first reaction when Namit approached him. “Coming to play Lord Ram, I remember when Namit offered me this part around four years back, my instant reaction was: ‘I am not fit enough, good enough.’ I felt I wouldn’t be able to do full justice. But that fear quickly turned into gratitude because opportunities like this were something I truly needed in my life,” he said.

He added that the timing of the role coincided with a deeply personal phase. “There was a period when I needed to change my lifestyle. I had just become a father for the first time. The sweet coincidence of playing Lord Ram and becoming a father became a turning point in my life.”

On his preparation for Ramayan

Ranbir also shared how Ramayan played a crucial role in his preparation.

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“For me, the preparation began the day I watched Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana. It is so deeply etched in our subconscious and rooted in us that we feel immense pride in Lord Rama’s journey. When I got the opportunity to portray him, I knew the preparation had to go beyond the physical—it had to be emotional and spiritual. One has to be truthful to the character, because he is loved by billions across centuries and will continue to be long after we are gone,” he said.

He concluded by expressing gratitude for the opportunity. “The responsibility is something I take very seriously. I have immense love and respect for this part and for the story of Ramayana. When that conviction is in place, everything else falls into place.”

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Ravi Dubey on playing Laxman in Ramayana

Previously, speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, actor Ravi Dubey, who plays Laxman in the film, had shared his excitement about being part of the project.

“I am just very grateful. This was never even in my foresight. The collaboration itself felt impossible—Ranbir as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravan, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, A. R. Rahman composing the music, and Nitesh Tiwari directing it. It’s incredible. Something like this only happens in dreams,” he said, adding that he would remain forever indebted to the makers.

Praising Ranbir, Ravi added, “Ranbir has an incredible aura. He’s quiet, graceful, and deeply committed. He carries a very soft energy, and that’s something everyone who meets him can feel.”

Ramayana made on a Rs 4000 crore budget

The film is mounted on an unprecedented scale. Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra revealed, “When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore.”

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He added, “We’re making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally. And yet, I believe we’re doing it more efficiently than some of the biggest Hollywood films. We’re not being irresponsible—we’re being ambitious, but grounded.”

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