Ranbir Kapoor confirms uncle Randhir Kapoor is in ‘early stage of dementia’, wanted to talk to Rishi Kapoor after watching Sharmaji Namkeen

Actor Ranbir Kapoor revealed that his uncle, Randhir Kapoor, is in the early stages of dementia and was asking about Rishi Kapoor after watching his late brother’s final film, Sharmaji Namkeen.

Speaking to NDTV, he said that after watching Sharmaji Namkeen, Randhir asked him to tell Rishi Kapoor that he was amazing. Ranbir said, “My uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, and he came to me after the film, said, ‘Tell dad that he is amazing, and where is he, let’s call him’. Art crosses boundaries of medical conditions… And a good piece of storytelling really embodies that.” Rishi Kapoor had died due to cancer just before he could complete filming on Sharmaji Namkeen, and Paresh Rawal had stepped in to complete the remaining portions of the shoot. Ranbir added,

Earlier, Ranbir had opened up about the film, and how it would always be special to him. In a video, he said, “The show must go on — you all have heard it but I have seen my father live that.” The actor went on to share that when his father fell ill, the veteran actor was worried if the film would see the light of the day. “After his demise, we thought the film wouldn’t get completed. We thought of trying VFX or I could wear prosthetics and complete the role but nothing was working out. It was a tough time for all of us. And that’s when Mr. Paresh Rawal stepped in. It was very generous of him to take up this challenge,” he said.

Sharmaji Namkeen is the story of a recently retired man, who discovers his passion for cooking. Apart from Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, director Hitesh Bhatia’s film als stars Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha and Isha Talwar.