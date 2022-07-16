scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 16, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor reveals his CA recently asked him to prepare a will: ‘I was like, am I going to die?’

Ranbir Kapoor was sent into an existential spiral recently, when his chartered accountant suggested that he prepare a will now that he's married and about to become a father.

July 16, 2022 4:52:00 pm
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia BhattFor the first time, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen on the screen with his actor-wife Alia Bhatt in their upcoming film Brahmastra, which releases on September 9.

Ranbir Kapoor revealed that his chartered account recently gave him a reality check when he suggested that the actor prepare a will. Ranbir remembered the anecdote when he was asked in a recent interview if he thinks about the Kapoor family legacy more these days, now that he’s about to become a father.

Ranbir tied the knot with his girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, earlier this year. The couple have since announced that they are expecting their first child soon.

Also read |Ranbir Kapoor says he is happiest when spending time with Alia Bhatt, calls mom Neetu Kapoor most influential person in his life

While promoting his upcoming film, Shamshera, Ranbir was asked in an interview with Film Companion about his father, the late actor Rishi Kapoor, and whether getting married and becoming a dad soon is making him think about the Kapoor family legacy. Ranbir said, “I think legacy is something you only realise when you’re retiring. It’s too early for me to… I know my CA a couple of months back came to me, asking me, ‘Should we make a will?'”

He continued, “I was like, ‘Will?’ I started getting fear, like am I going to die? Why would I make a will at this age? So, the truth is, all these things you don’t think about. Right now I’m only thinking about the excitement of having a child, of living a life with the child, how I’m going to be, and what it’s going to be like. I have two exciting films coming out, I’ve just gotten married. These things are on my mind, I’m not really thinking about the future. I’m just going to take it one day at a time, and be the best version of myself.”

He said that he wants to learn from his mistakes, and be a good example for his ‘children’. Ranbir will soon be seen in the first of his two big films of 2022, Shamshera. The film will be released in theaters on July 22. He’ll follow it up with Brahmastra, which will be released in theaters in September.

