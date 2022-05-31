Ranbir Kapoor reveals details of his Brahmastra character Shiva, says he has a ‘strange connection with fire’

The teaser of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra was released on Tuesday amid much fanfare in Vishakhapatnam. During the teaser launch, which was also attended by directors Ayan Mukerji and SS Rajamouli, Ranbir spoke a bit about his character Shiva in Brahmastra. The teaser featured new visuals from the film but the plot of the film is still under wraps.

At the event, Ranbir shared that he plays a DJ who has a ‘strange connection with fire’ in Brahmastra. He said, “I play the character of Shiva, who is a DJ and he is born with a certain strange connection with fire. It is his journey into the world of ancient astras (weapons) and of realising the divine connection to fire and also his connection to the Brahmastra waking up.”

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The movie is set to be a trilogy and will release in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Alia Bhatt shared a video message at the teaser launch in Vizag. In the video, she said, “I am missing the whole team so much – Ayan, Ranbir. But I am there in spirit and especially there in Ranbir’s heart. So, I am there with you as well.” The actor added, “I really wanted to be there. But unfortunately or fortunately, I am shooting in London. It is a big film. But I really feel like half of me is going to be with you at the event.”

The trailer of Brahmastra will release on June 15. Earlier, the makers released a motion poster and a teaser of the film’s song “Kesariya”.