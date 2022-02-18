Ranbir Kapoor’s response to a paparazzo’s ‘Shaadi pe milte hain’ comment leaves fans amused. Watch video

Ranbir Kapoor is the king of sass, and he has proved it time and again. Recently, the actor was prodded about his wedding with girlfriend and actor Alia Bhatt by the paparazzi. Ranbir’s reply left everyone in splits.

In a recent video from the special screening of late Rajiv Kapoor’s last film Toolsidas Junior in Mumbai, a photographer is heard saying, “Bye RK, shaadi pe milte hain (Meet you at the wedding)”, while the actor was leaving the venue. Ranbir quickly asked the photographer, “kiski shaadi? (whose wedding)”. Ranbir’s response left everyone laughing and the photographer retorted by saying, “Luv (Ranjan) sir’s wedding.”

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan, known for films like Pyar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, will be tying the knot on February 20 with his longtime girlfriend in a private ceremony.

Ranbir Kapoor with mother Neetu Kapoor at the screening of Toolsidas Junior. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranbir Kapoor with mother Neetu Kapoor at the screening of Toolsidas Junior. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

As the video went viral on social media, few fans of the actor appreciated his wit and others noticed how handsome Ranbir looks in the video. “Kiske??? how is he always so savage?,” a fan commented on the video. Another fan wrote, “He is really so good looking and handsome..Had to say this..” Appreciating his response, another Instagram user wrote, “good one”.

Fans of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been waiting for the couple to get married. The two stars have been dating each other since 2018 and were speculated to tie the knot in 2020, but the spread of coronavirus forced them to put the wedding on hold.

Recently, Alia talked about her relationship with Ranbir during an interview with indianexpress.com. She said, “I am very happy and deeply in love with Ranbir and I believe in the relationship. I am a very ‘dil wala’ person. I am a little bit of a romantic in that sense, ‘pyar kiya toh darna kya’ types. He is somebody I deeply love and look up to and feel very comfortable with. That’s the point of us dating for so many years.”