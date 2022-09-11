Ranbir Kapoor requests fans to not post Brahmastra spoilers on social media. Watch video

Ranbir Kapoor wants people to spread love, not spoilers. In a special fan screening of his latest Brahmastra, which happened a day before the film’s worldwide release on September 9, Ranbir Kapoor was seen requesting the audience to not reveal plot points for others.

In a video that has surfaced online, Ranbir is seen addressing the select gathering of his fans, as the credits of Brahmastra roll on the big screen in the background. Amid cheers from fans–who are seemingly answering his question if they liked the film–Ranbir says they should not post spoilers on social media.

“So just one request. Jo bhi thode bohot spoilers hain is film ke (whatever spoilers are there in this film), please try not to put it on social media. Because you know the audience who has not seen it would like to experience it,” Ranbir was heard saying. He was joined by director Ayan Mukerji at the screening.

#RanbirKapoor request to all the fans not to post spoilers who watching #Brahmastra today pic.twitter.com/PIle9WtW2I — k🚬 (@itsKabir16) September 8, 2022

Even though the team of Brahmastra had guarded key sequences of their film, including the much talked about cameo of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, enthusiastic audience from the fan screening had flooded social media with clips from the film.

Apart from Shah Rukh, who was already known to star in the film, fans could not control their excitement when they spotted actor Deepika Padukone in a blink-and-miss appearance in Brahmastra. The actor, in the film’s sequel, is likely to play Amrita, mother of Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva.

Also starring Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra, which released across 8000 screens world-wide, clocked in an impressive figure of Rs 75 cr globally on its opening day. According to trade sources, the film’s domestic collections–all version, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam–were approximately Rs 36 cr.

Brahmastra, which opened to mixed reviews but garnered praise for its visual effects, has ended the dry spell for Hindi film industry, which was witnessing a terrible year at the box office.