Ranbir Kapoor remembers late father Rishi Kapoor during mehendi ceremony, dances with mother Neetu Kapoor. See photos

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had a dreamy wedding on Thursday at their home in Mumbai. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor shared photos from her mehendi ceremony on Saturday and in one of the photos, Ranbir can be seen dancing with his late father Rishi Kapoor’s photo.

Ranbir Kapoor with Rishi Kapoor’s photo at mehendi ceremony. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram) Ranbir Kapoor with Rishi Kapoor’s photo at mehendi ceremony. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

In another photo, Ranbir can be seen in the middle of a dance performance with mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and cousins Karisma and Kareena Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor at his mehendi ceremony. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram) Ranbir Kapoor at his mehendi ceremony. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Earlier, Neetu Kapoor had also shared a photo with Ranbir that she dedicated to her late husband. “This is dedicated to kapoor Saab ❤️ your wish has been fulfilled ❤️🧿😍,” read the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor kneels down for Alia Bhatt during varmala ceremony, watch video

On the day of the wedding, Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor shared that he was missing his late brother. He told Hindustan Times, “It is a big day for the family, and Chintu should have been here. We miss him every day, but today we are missing him more. But life goes on. It is nice to see Ranbir and Alia are starting this new chapter. Hope Rishi would have been here to witness this moment. I am missing him so much today.”

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai earlier told Bombay Times that Rishi Kapoor was planning Alia and Ranbir’s wedding before he passed away suddenly. “We had a long chat as good friends. He was so happy to share with me that they were planning his son Ranbir’s marriage with Alia in December 2020 in a big way. But he left us all with a deep grief suddenly,” he said.