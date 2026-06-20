Ranbir Kapoor rejected Cocktail, reveals Saif Ali Khan: ‘Deepika’s part was so delicious’

Cocktail 2, the sequel to Homi Adajania’s 2012 romantic drama Cocktail, just released in theatres. While the film has received largely mixed reviews, many social media users have found themselves revisiting the original, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. Interestingly, Saif recently revealed that he was not the first choice for the film. According to the actor, the makers had initially approached many popular actors, including Ranbir Kapoor.

‘They had asked Ranbir Kapoor’

Recalling the casting process, Saif told Variety India, “They had Deepika and Diana, but they couldn’t get a hero to play the part, probably because Veronica’s (played by Deepika) part is so delicious. I remember some names they asked. I think they had asked Imran Khan and they had asked Ranbir Kapoor. And they had asked a few people, and I said, ‘Okay, cool, I’ll do it.’ And I think they should all be very thankful I did. That’s my story. Yeah, because I had great fun. I love Homi. And we had a good time doing it.”