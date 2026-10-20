Ranbir reflects on playing Lord Rama in Ramayana: ‘Hope audiences feel something deeper’

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Ranbir Kapoor has described playing Lord Rama in the upcoming Ramayana Part 1 as one of the most emotionally significant experiences of his career, saying the role reminded him of values he believes the world needs to be reminded of. He also hoped audiences leave the theatre feeling something deeper than what a film typically offers.
“Some stories are not just told. They live deeply within us. Ramayana is one such story. Playing Prabhu Shri Ram was an incredibly emotional journey for me. It reminded me what it truly means to have strength, courage, compassion, and forgiveness. To be dutiful. To have gratitude in your heart and to always choose what’s right. It teaches us to be a better son, a better father, a better brother, a better husband, a better friend,” Ranbir said at the Telugu pre-release event on Monday.
He then addressed the audience directly, asking for something beyond the usual promotional language actors use before a release. “I hope you don’t just see a movie. I hope you can feel something. I hope that you can go back to all the stories your grandparents told you. The values your parents taught you. And be reminded of the goodness that lives in all of us.”
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Ranbir Kapoor also spoke about his co-star Yash, who plays Ravana in the film and co-produces it through his Monster Mind Creations. “He’s such a big family man, to leave his family and his kids and be stationed in a city, to be away from his own city, and work tirelessly for Toxic, for Ramayana,” Ranbir said, referencing Yash’s back-to-back commitments on both his own film Toxic and Ramayana.
The Bollywood actor added that he had never seen anyone “work as hard as” Yash. “Honestly, I haven’t seen any individual work as hard as him. There is nobody like him, and there will be nobody like him.”
Ramayana Part 1 will be released worldwide on November 5, with Part 2 scheduled for Diwali 2027.