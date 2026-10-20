Ranbir reflects on playing Lord Rama in Ramayana: ‘Hope audiences feel something deeper’

Ranbir Kapoor has described playing Lord Rama in the upcoming Ramayana Part 1 as one of the most emotionally significant experiences of his career, saying the role reminded him of values he believes the world needs to be reminded of. He also hoped audiences leave the theatre feeling something deeper than what a film typically offers.

“Some stories are not just told. They live deeply within us. Ramayana is one such story. Playing Prabhu Shri Ram was an incredibly emotional journey for me. It reminded me what it truly means to have strength, courage, compassion, and forgiveness. To be dutiful. To have gratitude in your heart and to always choose what’s right. It teaches us to be a better son, a better father, a better brother, a better husband, a better friend,” Ranbir said at the Telugu pre-release event on Monday.