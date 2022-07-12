Ranbir Kapoor says working on Shamshera ‘was a nightmare’, recalls dad Rishi Kapoor’s warning: ‘Tu pachtayega’

Ranbir Kapoor’s late father, actor Rishi Kapoor, never minced his words about Ranbir’s career, and where it should ideally be headed. He was critical of Ranbir’s choices, and always wanted him to do mainstream entertainers. Ranbir’s next film, Shamshera, is exactly that.

But true to form, Rishi Kapoor was frank about Shamshera director Karan Malhotra‘s methods, and warned Ranbir that it wouldn’t be an easy ride. It was Karan’s Agneepath remake that facilitated Rishi Kapoor’s transition from a leading man to a reputed character actor. He was cast against type as the villainous Rauf Lala in that film.

In a new interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir recalled his father’s words of caution. He said, “He had warned me, ‘Tu bahut pachtayega. Karan Malhotra bahut hard taskmaster hai. Bahut saare takes leta hai. Bada tadpata hai (You’ll suffer. Karan is a hard taskmaster, he demands multiple takes). So, be ready’! When we see the film, it’s all worth it. However, working on this film was a nightmare. It was the most physically draining film for me, Vaani and all of us. We were covered in dust. We were shooting in peak summer in Mumbai wearing woollen clothes. I also had a thick beard. We were supposed to do action. So, it was really hard.”

Shamshera, a period action film co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, is Ranbir’s first film since 2018’s Sanju. He will also be seen later this year in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy epic Brahmastra.

Rishi died in 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer. His final film, Sharmaji Namkeen, was released posthumously earlier this year. It was completed with the help of Paresh Rawal, who stepped in to shoot the unfinished portions.