Ranbir Kapoor recalls proposing to Alia Bhatt in Maasai Mara with 3 lions nearby: ‘Meri sherni’

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recently revisited one of the most memorable moments of his relationship with wife Alia Bhatt. During his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir shared details about his proposal to Alia during their trip to Maasai Mara in Kenya. The actor revealed that he had planned the romantic gesture in advance and even tipped their guide and driver to help capture the moment on camera.

Recalling how he had arranged the proposal, Ranbir said he wanted to get down on one knee and have photographs taken from a distance. He explained that he knew how much Alia enjoyed pictures and wanted to make sure the special moment was captured.

Ranbir said, “I had already tipped our guide and driver and told them to stop somewhere in the middle of the jungle. I had brought a ring with me, and I wanted to get down on one knee while they took photographs from a distance. Girls love photographs, you know, to post on Instagram, so I thought this was very important for Alia.”

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Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got engaged in Maasai Mara (Source: Instagram/@aliabhatt) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got engaged in Maasai Mara (Source: Instagram/@aliabhatt)

Three lions were nearby when Ranbir proposed to Alia

However, the proposal turned out to be more adventurous than Ranbir had expected. The actor revealed that three lions were around 100 feet away when he went down on one knee. Reacting to the story, Amitabh Bachchan jokingly remarked, “Par sir ek… proof hona chahiye (But sir, there should be some proof).”

Watch Ranbir Kapoor’s video here:

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Ranbir then recalled the scene and compared Alia to a lioness and himself to a mouse as he asked her to marry him.

He said, “Proof hona chahiye… Nahi angooti toh thi, main ghar se laya laya tha, par sir mahaul aisa tha ki… teen babbar sher is taraf the, kuch 100 feet ki doori par, meri sherni mere aage khadi thi, aur main chuha bankar apne ghutno mein khada tha ki baby will you marry me? So I think that was a very, very… ek jaise ek adbhut experience raha tha meri zindagi ka, I’ll always remember (I did have the ring. I had brought it from home. But, sir, the situation was such that there were three lions about 100 feet away. My lioness was standing in front of me, and I was like a mouse, down on one knee, asking her, ‘Baby, will you marry me?’ So, I think that was a very, very extraordinary experience in my life. I’ll always remember it).”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got engaged in Maasai Mara. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/ Instagram) Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got engaged in Maasai Mara. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/ Instagram)

Ranbir described the proposal as an extraordinary experience that he would always remember. His humorous account of being a mouse in front of his lioness left the audience amused.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s relationship

Ranbir proposed to Alia during their trip to Maasai Mara. The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence, attended by family members and close friends. They welcomed their daughter, Raha, on November 6, 2022.

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On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is preparing to portray Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana: Part 1, which also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.